Pirates Of The Caribbean’s Bill Nighy Never Looked So ‘Sad’ In His Life Than Around Johnny Depp And Orlando Bloom On Set

If there’s one thing that's (almost) more epic than Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, it’s the villains. Bill Nighy gives an incredible performance as Davy Jones, and he was the perfect person to follow Geoffrey Rush’s Barbossa as one of the franchise's antagonists. Nighy brought a certain charm to the second and third films that was undeniable, and his presence is one reason why the franchise was so great. However, even though it looked like it would have been fun to play this part, Nighy never looked sadder in his life than he did around Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom on the Pirates set.

Now, you might be wondering why he looked so sad on set. Well, it was mostly because of what he had to wear to play Davy Jones. Recalling what that costume looked like, Nighy told TV Insider:

Starting that film was one of the toughest things I’ve ever done because you’re on a big film set in Los Angeles and they hand you a pair of computer pajamas with bubbles all over them, and then they put 250 white dots all over your face and give you a skullcap with a bubble on the top, and trainers, which I’ve never worn in my life, and then they say, ‘Now be the the scariest thing on the ocean waves.’

The CGI dots don’t make for a scary villain, but Nighy sold Davy Jones’ attitude with ease, even if he had to endure looking ridiculous while he did it. Despite the pains he tolerated with costuming, the actor “loved” being part of the franchise, and he has previously talked about the "ridiculous" stuff he’s had to do while playing the role of Davy Jones. His stories remind me of what it is like on set for Mark Ruffalo when he's playing The Hulk in Marvel movies rather than Bruce Banner.

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However, in Nighy's case, along with having to deal with wearing all the dots and CGI pajamas, he also had the stars of Dead Man's Chest and At World's End poking fun at him. Recalling what it was like to be around the two handsome leading men while he was in Davy Jones mode, the actor said:

I think for those first couple of days walking around where nobody would have lunch with you… You look too sad, you know? And then they introduce you to Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom, who look about as good-looking as a man can look, and it’s a lonely place to be in those pajamas, I tell you.

I can only imagine how it’d feel being around those two leading men while dressed in a bunch of dots. However, the dynamic between him and his co-stars is part of the reason why these movies are so great.

While those CGI PJs weren't very fun for Nighy, he did note that once they got working, everything was all good. Eventually, Bloom and Depp ran out of jokes, and ultimately they ended up making two epic movies:

They ran out of jokes after a couple of weeks. Once I got going, it was fine, and it was one of the nicest jobs. It was a long thing because we did two films back-to-back. So, it was like 18 months or something, and it was a very great and very important experience in my life.

Not only was it a great experience for him, but the success of those movies led to two more films in the franchise. While these had more of a mixed reaction (though I personally loved the fourth), they haven’t stopped speculation about a sixth film (there were even rumors swirling about Margot Robbie being involved).