Kenan Thompson Just Joined Seth MacFarlane's New Show, And I Can't Believe They Haven't Worked Together Outside Of SNL

Kenan Thompson has been a consistent talent on Saturday Night Live for an astounding 23 years, while Seth MacFarlane has also been making us laugh with some of the best animated TV shows for adults for over two decades. The Good Burger alum has now signed on to MacFarlane’s new Family Guy spinoff, and I’m actually surprised they haven’t collaborated before outside of SNL.

Stewie, an upcoming Fox animated sitcom that’s centered around Seth MacFarlane’s fan-favorite Family Guy baby, was announced earlier this year. In addition to the creator and Family Guy voice actor Mike Henry, several names have been added to the voice cast, including Kenan Thompson.

SNL’s longest-tenured cast member will voice Royal, who is described (per Variety) as “one of Stewie’s new friends who’s got a ‘Hell no’ attitude about the hazards of Stewie’s adventures.” Kenan Thompson has done plenty of voice work in his career, but somehow never for an episode of Family Guy, American Dad!, The Cleveland Show or any other Seth MacFarlane project.

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He’s not the only Saturday Night Live talent tapped to join Stewie either. Vanessa Bayer, who left the show in 2017 after seven years, will voice the titular character’s teacher Morgan, “who should probably spend more time watching the kids, and less time partying.”

The trio appeared together in multiple sketches when Seth MacFarlane hosted SNL back in 2012. They joined Bill Hader in a hilarious puppet show sketch, and then Kenan Thompson got to pull out his Steve Harvey impression for a bit about giving MacFarlane’s character an extreme makeover, which you can see below:

The Steve Harvey Show: Style Makeover - SNL - YouTube Watch On

It’s fun to see that these three will reunite after so many years, and they’ll be joined by Melissa O’Neil, Aaron Lee, and Jessica Lowe, who were also part of the Stewie casting announcement.

So what can Family Guy fans expect when the Griffin family’s youngest member becomes the main character? The official synopsis reads: