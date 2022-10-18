First-Time Director Michael B. Jordan Shares Grateful Message After The First Trailer For Creed III Drops

After waiting four years to see how Adonis Creed’s story will progress, the third installment of Creed will be coming to theaters soon. What should make fans very excited about this upcoming sports drama is that Michael B. Jordan will be making his directorial debut as well as reprising the lead role in the series. After the Creed III trailer just dropped, Michael B. Jordan shares how grateful he is for his first directorial project.

Adonis Creed is back as we see him take on a new rival in the boxing ring as well as being there for his family. Michael B. Jordan shared on Twitter how proud he was of his directorial debut and thanked the cast and crew for their hard work.

My directorial debut?! Still sounds crazy to say but there's no film that has been more personal to me and no film I've felt more ready to steer. Excited to share the first trailer for Creed 3. To my cast & crew thanks for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise.

Creed III obviously means a lot to Michael B. Jordan since the COVID-19 pandemic led to him having to take a forced break in 2020 . While the pandemic led to Creed 3’s November release date being pushed further to 2023, it was seen as a blessing in disguise as this meant everyone involved had more than enough time to turn this next Creed film into a masterpiece that fans will enjoy. Jordan felt that Creed III was the right project for him as he felt this Rocky spinoff was a personal project to him. It makes sense since this would be his third time playing the role and he knows how to communicate with his actors being an actor himself.

Every upcoming director needs help and advice wherever they can get it. That person for Michael B. Jordan was Denzel Washington who directed him in A Journal for Jordan. Washington helped prep Jordan for Creed III as he watched the award-winning director at work to get some on-the-job learning. One nice thing he did for the 35-year-old actor/director was give him advice on what to look for and how to direct himself. Even his co-star and leading lady Tessa Thompson gave Jordan advice . When she first heard he was going to direct their new project together, she told him he would need to “dial down the sexiness.” Behind the camera that may be true, but their chemistry in front of the camera I’m confident will grow stronger the third time around.

Something we know about Creed III is that Keenan Coogler, the brother of Ryan Coogler who directed the first movie, will be writing the screenplay along with King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin. Unfortunately, Sylvester Stallone will not be returning as Rocky as he felt his story as “The Italian Stallion” was finished. But, the Fantastic Four actor knows that the spirit of Rocky flows through his character and will still be a great influence on Adonis Creed. Based on the film’s trailer, it looks like trouble will be brewing when Adonis is set to enter the ring fighting against a former friend from his childhood. We can expect the Fruitvale Station actor to take us on an emotional journey as one thing the Creed and Rocky series have in common is being able to mix sports with heart.