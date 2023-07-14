Watch Florence Pugh Adorably Save Emily Blunt From A Wardrobe Malfunction During Oppenheimer Red Carpet

Is there anything that Florence Pugh can’t do? The always fashionable actor seems to have done everything from show off her cooking skills to rock various trendy looks at red carpet events. And now, “Miss Flo” has achieved a feat with some very personal stakes: she adorably assisted Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt in covering up a recent red carpet wardrobe malfunction.

As shared on TikTok by Stylecaster, footage from the London premiere of Chrstopher Nolan’s latest movie showed off this minor hiccup while Pugh and Blunt walked the carpet. Shown below is the moment where a bust button united the actors in a friendly gesture of security. Much like that time Keanu Reeves saved Kate Beckensale from red carpet disaster , the moment depicted is a touching token of friendship:

First of all, massive kudos go to Pugh for noticing the situation with lightning speed. The moment that Blunt's button bust open, it wasn’t too long before Pugh turned her away from the cameras. Fixing the malfunction rather quickly, the two stars eventually cover things up with a friendly embrace. After making sure that Emily Blunt was taken care of, Florence Pugh also wisely checked her own jacket after the fact.

For someone that’s been having a fantastic year of fashion, thanks in part due to Pugh’s sheer dress looks , the Midsommar actor has proven yet again she’s quick on her feet. Also, thanks to her experimentation with just how revealing she’s gotten with her own premiere looks, Florence Pugh knows what it means to truly be comfortable in one’s skin on the carpet. If there was anyone equipped to help a friend in need maintain their own level of comfort in such a tight scenario, it’d be her.

We can now count wardrobe integrity and friendship among skills like marmalade making that Florence Pugh has shown to the world. The woman has even made pulling faces into points of conversation thanks to Pugh’s familiar frown spurring fan reactions .

Whatever skills this versatile acting talent will show off next remain a mystery. However, it’s comforting to know that when it comes down to it, the affectionately-nicknamed Miss Flo will gladly try to fix what she can, should anything go wrong in her presence. That fact makes Pugh's spot in the Thunderbolts cast all the more appropriate, as the MCU actor is already pretty experience with saving the day both on and off screen.