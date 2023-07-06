Forget Barbiecore, Florence Pugh’s Latest Sheer Dress Is A Gauzy (And Gorgeous) Lavender Number

Actress Florence Pugh ’s starpower has been steadily rising for years, thanks to acclaimed performances in projects like Little Women (which earned her an Oscar nomination) and Midsommar. Aside from her work on the screen, she’s also become a fashion icon. Pugh broke the internet when wearing a see-through pink Valentino gown , and has continued to step out in striking looks over the past year and change. Forget the Barbiecore trend , as Pugh’s latest sheer dress is a gauzy (and gorgeous) lavender number. Alexa, play “Lavender Haze” by Taylor Swift .

Given Pugh’s rising reputation in the fashion world, she’s been invited to a number of high profile events. Most recently she attended Paris Fashion Week, where she one again rocked a stunning sheer Valentino look. You can see the image below, which Pugh also shared on her Instagram account. And she once again freed the nipple with this collaboration.

(Image credit: (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage))

Clearly Pugh’s relationship with Valentino isn’t slowing down, as she’s one of the faces of the luxury brand. And given how she’s able to rock such bold looks time after time, it’s clear why. We’ll just have to wait and see what comes next from this iconic collaboration.

As previously mentioned, Florence Pugh took to social media to share some images of her Paris Fashion Week appearance. The Black Widow actress thanked Valentino as well as designer Pierpaolo Piccioli for their bold vision, and crafting such a beautiful gown for her to wear at the star-studded event. Her caption on the IG post reads as follows:

@pppiccioli i’m always so inspired. So grateful that we got to see the art that you and your creators and makers worked and continue to work so hard on. Stunning again. Well done to all who graced those steps, unbelievably beautiful show. @maisonvalentino

Aside from the gown itself, Florence Pugh also showed off her short pink hair while rocking Valentino at Fashion Week. This isn’t a hairdo that everyone could pull off, but Pugh clearly has the bone structure and styling to do just that. You can see another glimpse at the full look below:

(Image credit: (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage))

Aside from her continued relationship with Valentino and status as a fashion icon, Florence Pugh has also been keeping super busy as an actress. She’s got a role as Princess Irulan in the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel Dune: Part Two , and will once again reprise her MCU role as Yelena in Thunderbolts. Although Thunderbolts has been put on hold as a result of the WGA Strike.

It should be fascinating to see what comes next for Pugh, as her starpower only continues to grow. The WGA Strike should presumably open up her schedule for more fashion-related events, so perhaps we should prepare to see even more stunning looks in the near future. Only time will tell, but the sky’s the limit.