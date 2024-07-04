Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield's Rom-Com Has Officially Been Given An R Rating, So Bring On The Steamy Scenes

Ever since Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield were spotted together filming their romantic comedy We Live In Time on the streets of South London, fans have been obsessed with the pairing. Both actors are talented Oscar nominees and certified crushes of the internet, so when they share the same frame, it’s over for us. And as if we didn’t already know their chemistry is going to be off the charts, it turns out John Crowley’s latest movie is rated R.

The latest list of movies to be classified by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) was released on Wednesday (per Film Ratings ), and We Live In Time's rating has been determined. Here’s why it’s earned the “Restricted” rating:

Rated R for language, sexuality and nudity.

It looks like the film, which counts itself among upcoming A24 movies , will not be shying away from sex scenes or nudity during its runtime. This is exciting news for audiences who have been gunning for some onscreen passion between the Hollywood stars. After this rating announcement, we’re banking on some steamy scenes between Pugh and Garfield on the way.

In recent years, Pugh has been the center of a couple of movies that led to conversations about sex and nudity on film. Her director on Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde, told Vogue she asked herself “Why isn’t there any good sex in film anymore?” while crafting the thriller and added some viral scenes between Pugh and Harry Styles with a focus on “female pleasure.” Pugh had controversial nude scenes in Oppenheimer , which were actually censored in some countries.

From what we know about We Live In Time thus far, the movie from the director behind Brooklyn and The Goldfinch will be about a recent divorcee named Tobias (Garfield) as he attempts to figure out his life. Then, he meets a “witty” chef named Almut (Pugh) who really mixes things up for Tobias. Apparently the movie will play around with timelines by showing various “snapshots of their lives together,” such as from when they fall in love to down the line when they have kids together. However, a “difficult truth” will rock the foundation of their relationship.

Florence Pugh previously shared that she had “the most beautiful time” making We Live In Time with Andrew Garfield, calling The Amazing Spider-Man star “the most unbelievable actor”. It also sounds like the leads can now count one another as buddies considering they were spotted hitting the town with famous friends after they’d already wrapped production this past fall.

This is Andrew Garfield’s first movie since the 2021 blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home. Florence Pugh, on the other hand, is coming off starring in one of 2023’s biggest movies thus far, Dune: Part Two, along with being part of two huge Oscar winners, Best Picture winner Oppenheimer and Best Animated Feature winner The Boy And The Heron. We won’t have to wait long for We Live In Time since it is set to hit theaters on October 11.