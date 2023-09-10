Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield Have Hung Out Even After Their Rom-Com Wrapped Filming, And I Love This For Them

Rom-com fans were ecstatic when it was reported that Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield would star opposite each other in a new addition to the genre. The much anticipated film is titled We Live in Time, and the stars were spotted filming in England back in May. The movie has completed production, yet the two actors have still been spotted spending time together and are apparently hanging out with other famous friends of theirs. Honestly, this bond couldn't be cuter, and I love it for them.

The two actors hit the town in London with pals Kate Berlant, from the cast of A League Of Their Own, as well as Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers from the popular girl group boygenius. According to Just Jared, they sported casual attire as they were seen laughing and having drinks at a UK bar. Photos captured from the night garnered attention on social media and generated excitement from fans of the two A-listers. They seem like a great fit, and I love that their friendship is seemingly continuing past their on-set work.

We Live In Time is directed by John Crowley, who also helmed the 2015 Oscar-nominated flick Brooklyn. It's been in the works for a while and will be distributed by A24 and StudioCanal. It was announced that Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh would be starring opposite each other after they charmingly presented together at the Oscars. Their natural chemistry was apparent just in their brief, televised moment together and likely just scratches the surface of what’s to come in this romance film. Plot details are currently under wraps, but the notion of this duo sharing the screen together is just too sweet.

Both actors have several projects coming down the line and will already be generating buzz by the time We Live In Time hits cinemas. Florence Pugh is set to star in Dune: Part Two, which was recently pushed to March 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield will play renowned scientist Carl Sagan in the film Voyagers, which will see him star alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones. The Amazing Spider-Man actor recently took a break from Hollywood, so fans will surely be pumped to see him back on the big screen -- and even more so with Pugh by his side.

Even if it may be a while before we see these two buzzy stars together on the big screen, we can still get excited about the dawn of a new Hollywood friendship. I already love both of these two as performers individually (because what's not to love?) but, together, they seem like a match made in heaven. Both actors have been absolutely crushing it as of late, and their upcoming romantic comedy could be the perfect catalyst for true movie magic. Aside from that, they just seem like super fun people to hang out with, and this casual outing at a small bar delights me to no end.

A release date for We Live In Time has yet to be announced, but you can check out Florence Pugh in Oppenheimer, which has been a darling on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. Andrew Garfield also has several projects that currently streaming, and fans can read about what to watch if you love the Tick-Tick Boom actor.