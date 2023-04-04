As First Look At Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield Filming New Rom-Com Drops, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Hardly any genre gets as much disrespect as the romantic comedy category but, at this point, poking fun at rom-coms is like taking shots at Nickelback. It's low-hanging fruit, not to mention it totally disregards some of the best movies in cinematic history. I mean, come on, Punch Drunk Love (which is one of Adam Sandler’s personal best) or When Harry Met Sally, anyone? Well, one upcoming flick may get the love it deserves because it’s uniting two of the internet’s most beloved stars: Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield. That’s right, Pugh and Garfield are doing a romantic comedy together and, as first looks at the pair on set begin to make their way online, fans are totally obsessed.

Production has finally begun on the StudioCanal-produced film, We Live In Time, according to our sister site, My Imperfect Life, and editor Mariana Cerqueira was able to snap some pics. The movie is directed by The Goldfinch 's John Crowley , won BAFTA Awards for his work on Brooklyn and Boy A (which also stars Andrew Garfield). Crowley's latest is directed from a screenplay by Nick Payne, who has written for projects like The Last Letter From Your Lover and The Crown. Right now, images from the set have begun to make their way online, one showing a busy crew filming as the pair of actors take a stroll down a street of Herne Hill (a village-like suburb in south London) near real-life book retailer, Herne Hill Books. You can see the image for yourself below:

(Image credit: Mariana Cerqueira)

The other image shows Andrew Garfield mid-scene while a tree obscures Florence Pugh. Though eagle-eyed viewers will see that the back of the actress is visible in a nearby storefront window. You can see the behind-the-scenes pictures as follows:

(Image credit: Mariana Cerqueira)

Of course, these first looks have left fans with all of the thoughts. Most users have seemingly taken to Twitter to gush about their newfound obsession: the pairing of Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. Honestly, most of these takes on the upcoming rom-com are pretty hilarious. One user by the name of @EBOYMNCHAN wrote:

an andrew garfield and florence pugh romcom would be the only thing that could heal me.

You know, same, @EBOYMNCHAN. Same.

Another fan believes the two A-listers' outfits are all you need to know that this flick is destined for modern-day classic status. @kumille _ commented on a leaked photo of the pair:

Andrew Garfield in that professor drip and Florence Pugh got the librarian trim?? it’s about to be a classic.

One Twitter commenter said the first look at the Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh two-hander makes it a particularly great day for them. @wrxgrandkid hilariously wrote:

a romcom ft. andrew garfield and florence pugh?!?! it’s a great day to be bisexual

Mariana Cerqueira found herself accidentally walking onto the Herne Hill set while going for coffee on her lunch break. Fans looking forward to the cutesy movie may be in for a real treat because, according to Cerqueira, she stuck around for “about three takes.” And based on what she witnessed from her vantage point, “the chemistry was noticeable.”

It’s also interesting to note that the actress had previously downplayed the idea of starring in an all-out romantic comedy during a recent Q&A while promoting her current film, A Good Person, the Black Widow star said:

I think it would have been strange if [Braff] wrote a Nancy Meyers thing for me, to be like, ‘So… you’re not going to cry in this movie.’ I’d be like, ‘Oh God!'

However, with We Live in Time being described as an “immersive love story,” the star seems willing to take a chance on the genre given the right circumstances.

Currently, there’s no release date for the film, yet fans are clearly awaiting this exciting pairing of powerhouse performers. It’s safe to say that Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield have cemented their statuses as two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, who often take on very dark and serious roles. So seeing them come together for a bit lighter and more romantic fair will be interesting.