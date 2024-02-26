Florence Pugh Opened Up About Working With Andrew Garfield On Their Upcoming Romance Flick, And I’m Still Wondering When We’ll Finally See The Film

Florence Pugh has been busy as of late. While basking in the awards season success of Oppenheimer, Pugh started promoting her next flick, Dune: Part Two, which is already being acclaimed by critics. It seems like there's no stopping the Little Women actress, who is turning out project after project. While there’s a lot for fans to be excited about, many are highly anticipating the release of her upcoming romance film with Andrew Garfield, We Live In Time . Now, Pugh is finally offering an update about the buzzy new movie and, with this new comments, I'm still wondering when we'll finally get to see the film.

The Midsommar star recently skipped sharing a big win with the Oppenheimer cast at the SAG Awards to attend the Dune: Part Two premiere in New York City. Florence Pugh opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how proud she was to be a part of both blockbuster films. The media outlet also asked Pugh about her upcoming collaboration with Andrew Garfield, which the actress could not be more enthusiastic about. She said:

Oh my god, I'm excited about that movie. That one, we just had the most beautiful time making it -- we made a real story about real people and I got to work with the most unbelievable actor that I feel so honored to be in his presence and shout lines back to him.… I'm just still in love with the process of making the movie, so I hope the people appreciate watching it -- but it'll be here soon.

It’s no surprise that she had such a great time making We Live In Time with her co-star, as she was even spotted hanging out with Andrew Garfield after the movie wrapped. Both stars are such excellent actors, and I can't wait to see their chemistry on the big screen in the near future. The starlet said soon, which is a good sign. A release date still hasn’t been announced but, considering the romantic subject matter and star power involved, one could guess that the film could be eying an Oscar-friendly end of 2024 release date.

The movie was announced shortly after the two leads presented together at the 2023 Academy Awards, which gave fans a very small taste of what we can expect from them chemistry-wise. The excitement for the film got even more real when images from the We Live In Time set leaked . However, fans are still wondering when we can finally get an official trailer for the film. Apparently, even Florence Pugh didn’t know the answer to this one, and provided an honest suggestion on that front:

I don't know, let's ask John [Crowley].

While she may not have been able to give solid answers as to when we may get official release news on We Live In Time, her excitement for the movie is enough to get fans even more hyped for the romance. The actress is currently in Dune-mode, promoting the sci-fi epic alongside her castmates and likely hasn’t even been thinking about what’s next. However, given her expression of love towards Andrew Garfield and the movie as a whole, I'm sure she'll be pumped to talk more about the movie when the time finally comes, which is hopefully very, very soon.

While you wait for a We Live In Time release date to be announced, you can see Florence Pugh in Dune: Part Two, which hits cinemas nationwide on March 1st 2024. For more information on other notable titles heading to the big screen in the near future, make sure to consult our 2024 movie schedule.