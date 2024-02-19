Florence Pugh Tried A More Daring Take On The Corset Look Taylor Swift Wore Recently, And I Cannot Begin To Describe How Stunning It Is
All-in on the new corset look.
If you are planning on wearing a dress with corset lacing to an event sometime soon, you are certainly on the right side of the trend line right now. Taylor Swift wore a glam version to the Grammys this year and JLo followed in her footsteps a few days later in a corset gown at the This Is Me Now… premiere last week. With awards ceremonies going into high gear this weekend (thank the People’s Choice Awards and the BAFTAS), it’s no surprise there were more laced-up looks on the red carpet. Yet, I’m still having trouble describing how stunning Florence Pugh’s take on the look really was. You'll just have to see for yourself.
Pugh has rapidly been gaining fashion icon status (though she claims she can't compete with Zendaya) through partnerships with Valentino and more. For her BAFTAs 2024 look, she threw on a Harris Reed gown with a silver corset in stark contrast to the black flowy fabric underneath, which was apparently made of deadstock velvet. You can take a look at the head turner she wore in support of Oppenheimer, below.
The bodice on this dress just gave it such an interesting silhouette; it’s honestly the kind of look you see, take in, and then immediately want to sneak another glance. Having said this, it’s certainly not a dress with more party in the back, as a look at the backside of the corset was pretty straightlaced. (Had to, sorry).
Harris Reed confirmed the look was his in an Instagram post, also noting he’s just as obsessed with dressing Florence Pugh as we are with him dressing Florence Pugh. Reed wrote:
I can see why it's such a privilege to dress Ms. Pugh, who has been making headlines since she "freed the nipple" in a dress a couple of years ago. As a star in such well-reviewed projects as Oppenheimer and the upcoming Dune Part II, she gets a lot of great chances to show off black tie looks on the red carpet. She also has a keen knack for choices and is heavily supportive of the designers she chooses to work with, including Reed.
The good news? There are only more looks to come as Oppenheimer continues its awards run and Dune Part II continues on the press circuit. I cannot wait to see what Florence Pugh throws at us next... and perhaps Harris Reed will be putting together some of those looks as well.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Nick Venable
By Laura Hurley
By Erik Swann