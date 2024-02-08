Is A Corset Dress The New Sheer Dress? Taylor Swift Shifted The Narrative With One Grammys Look But She Wasn't The Only One Rocking The Trend

The sheer dress trend certainly isn't going away anytime soon, if recent appearances by Miley Cyrus and Megan Fox are any proof, but those see-through, free-the-nipple frocks have found some sartorial competition in the form of the corset dress, which made quite the showing at this weekend's Grammy Awards, as Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and more rocked the form-fitting look.

Taylor Swift Looked Gorgeous In Her White Corset Gown

Music megastar Taylor Swift — who snatched headlines during the ceremony with her Album of the Year win as well as her mid-acceptance-speech announcement of her latest upcoming project The Tortured Poets Department — has a long history of wearing great outfits to the Grammys. For this year's edition, she hopped on the corset dress train in a couture Schiaparelli white gown.

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

She paired the lace-up look with a watch choker (set to midnight, naturally), black Giuseppe Zanotti heels and her famous plus one, Lana Del Rey. (Alas, her football-playing boyfriend Travis Kelce couldn't join her because he was busy getting ready for a little something known as the Super Bowl.)

Overall, the Old Hollywood look fit the vibe of her new album, and the night as many other A-listers also rocked corset gowns to the music industry's biggest event.

Doja Cat, Lizzo And More Also Rocked The Corset Look

Other pop stars also stepped out in the waist-cinching style, including Doja Cat, a 2024 Grammys nominee for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. The rapper-singer, who has never been one to shy away from some out-there fashion looks (remember that feline moment at the Meta Gala?), showed up to Sunday's awards ceremony in a revealing Dilara Findikoglu dress that actually combined both the corset and sheer dress trends.

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

A true-and-through naked dress like the one Nicole Kidman rocked, the champagne-colored gown showed off the performer's faux full-body tattoos, including one of the Turkish-British fashion designer's name on her forehead.

R&B singer Victoria Monét arrived at the 66th annual Grammy Awards already looking like a winner in a custom brown corset gown by Versace, completed with Bulgari jewels, a chic updo and the sweetest accessory of all, her two-year-old daughter, Hazel (per Elle). Monét walked away a winner, too, taking home the coveted Best New Artist trophy.

Lizzo continued the corset trend when the "About Damn Time" singer took to the stage in a surprise appearance to present the award for Best R&B Song. (The performer has seemingly been keeping things on the down low throughout her ongoing discrimination and harassment lawsuits these past few months.) While Swift's corset gown features lace-up detailing along the back, Lizzo's corsetry was front and center in her strapless black-leather number, which she paired with chunky silver bangles and bracelets up and down her arms.

(Image credit: JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images)

Pop icon Kylie Minogue looked padam-padam-perfect in her own corseted ensemble, a custom, cherry-red Dolce & Gabbana gown with lace-up detailing throughout and a chiffon cape. The Aussie star secured her second-ever Grammy win for her track "Padam Padam," which nabbed the inaugural award in the newly introduced Best Pop Dance Recording category.

A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) A photo posted by on

Though it's clear that corset-inspired couture is on the rise with celebrities, lace-up bustiers and body shapers have been employed for centuries by folks wanting a little extra structure and snatching in their fashion looks. So, this trend already has a historical leg-up on those sheer styles. If you want to relive any of these corseted Grammy looks, you can stream the award show with Paramount+ subscription.