Even Fashion Icon Florence Pugh Is Open About How She Can’t Compete When Trying To ‘Be Cute’ Like Zendaya

Florence Pugh and Zendaya may be two of the biggest fashion icons in the business. Both have different styles but are show-stopping on the red carpet. Pugh’s sheer pink Valentino dress comes to mind whenever I think of an incredible fashion moment. I also still can’t stop thinking about Zendaya’s red Emmys' party dress that was to die for. Now, that both stars have joined forces to promote Dune: Part Two, it feels like a number of stunning dual red carpet appearances are on the horizon. However, Pugh apparently believes Zendaya has her beat, as she recently joked about trying and failing to have a cute photo-op moment when trying to imitate her co-star.

The official Instagram account for Dune: Part Two (which we know a lot about) shared polaroids of the cast gearing up to promote their much anticipated sequel. The group looks amazing and very fashion forward. Zendaya rocked a cool vintage t-shirt with an image from David Lynch’s 1984 Dune film, which was a great homage to the first big-screen adaptation of the source material. She also made a cute, goofy face to show off the shirt. Florence Pugh opted for a chic neutral toned suit and posed just like her fellow Marvel alum did for her polaroid. You can see pictures from the from the press tour below:

I personally think they both look adorable, and I love the Midsommar star's goofy face while she shows off her ensemble. However, apparently the British actress didn’t quite capture the same vibe as the Euphoria star, as she posted her own reaction to the photos when she saw them. She laughed at herself and, when posting it to her Instagram story, she said her pose wasn’t as cute as her co-stars turned out to be. You can see the post below:

(Image credit: Florence Pugh Instagram Story)

Even if Florence Pugh doesn’t think she got the full “Zendaya” quite right, I think she nailed it. I love the juxtaposition between their outfits and how they infused their own personal styles into the looks. Also, I’d be remiss to mention the boys, Austin Butler and Timothée Chalamet, who adorably matched in their black long sleeve shirts amid the press tour. They all look great together and seem to have great chemistry off camera. I can’t wait to see how this comes across on screen when Part Two finally lands in theaters.

The movie doesn’t come out for another month, but the fact that the cast is already getting a jump start on press is likely to further build the anticipation. Fans are eager to see the Dune sequel, which was delayed from the fall of 2023 due to the Hollywood strikes that took place last year. I am, of course, looking forward to the movie, but I’m also so hyped to see what kinds of looks the actors bring to the red carpets and premiere parties that are bound to ensue. I hope Florence Pugh and Zendaya bring the goofy, giggly energy, as well in addition to their unforgettable looks when they finally hit the red carpet side by side.

You can catch the two starlets and the rest of the all-star cast in Dune: Part Two , which hits theaters on March 1. Netflix subscribers can also stream the first film ahead of the sequel’s release. For more information on other highly anticipated flicks heading to cinemas later this year, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule.