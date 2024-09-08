Florence Pugh Explains Why Her New Romantic Dramedy We Live In Time May Be ‘Scary’ To Viewers, And Why They Should See It Anyway
Emotions are meant to be felt.
Florence Pugh is no stranger to taking on emotionally charged projects. Movies like Midsommar and Oppenheimer still resonate with viewers and are elevated by the Oscar nominee’s heartfelt performances. Based on the early trailers for We Live In Time, which she co-stars in with Andrew Garfield, the A24 romantic dramedy is no exception. Pugh recently acknowledged that prospective viewers might find the film "scary" but she laid out just why they should see it anyway.
This week, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh hit up the Toronto International Film Festival to celebrate the premiere of We Live In Time. While there, Pugh chatted about her latest project and what compelled her to take on such an emotional story. For context, the film follows a couple, who experience life's ups and downs together, including a cancer diagnosis.
While this may be troubling for audiences, the Little Women actress explained that the authenticity of the movie and the real-life experiences it pulls from are what make it compelling. While speaking with TIFF (in a clip shared to Instagram), the star said:
Hopefully, these real-life experiences portrayed on screen resonate with audiences. That notion might be troubling, but it may also be relatable for families and couples who may have gone through similar situations. Part of the beauty of movies are the emotions they can pull out of audiences, allowing people a safe space to empathize with characters and situations on screen.
At the time of her interview, Florence Pugh was preparing to screen the film with with her colleagues and various strangers. Nevertheless, she was looking forward to the experience:
Themes like the fragility of life and the passage of time within such a heavy subject matter is admittedly weighty. However, a movie like this can stick with audiences long after the credits roll. This can be therapeutic, encouraging audiences to have conversations and think about topics they may have not pondered before. I’m looking forward to seeing the film with a big audience myself when it finally hits theaters -- and having a good cry with some strangers in a movie theater.
Ahead of its wide theatrical release, the film is already striking a chord. Our very own Eric Eisenberg reviewed We Live In Time, lauding the movie for it’s comedy amid the emotional story. He also praised the chemistry between the two leads. These reasons alone are enough to check out the buzzy romantic dramedy, even if it does conjure up feelings and emotions. So be sure to have tissues handy for what could be an awards season favorite.
If you missed We Live In Time at TIFF, make sure to check it out when it hits theaters nationwide on October 11th 2024. For more information on other exciting titles heading to the big screen later this year, make sure to consult the 2024 movie release schedule. Fans of Florence Pugh should also read up on other upcoming projects from the Dune: Part Two actress.
