Florence Pugh Shares Grateful Message (And Adorable Pic With Her Grandmother) After Landing Magazine Cover

Florence Pugh is undoubtedly one of the most formidable movie stars of this generation. She’s pulled off so many incredible performances across numerous genres, and considering the 2023 new movie releases she’s about to star in, her stardom will only grow. Even so, the 27-year-old is pinching herself at the reality that her face just landed on the front of one particularly iconic magazine this week.

Pugh is the latest person to be on the front of Time Magazine, which in its 100-year history has seen the likes of Ernest Hemingway, Marilyn Monroe and The Beatles gracing its cover. Amidst the new cover being revealed, the Midsommar actress shared her gratitude regarding the milestone. In her words:

It has been a joy and a privilege to change things gently, speak out proudly, and be the person my 13/14/15/16/17 year old selves would be proud of and would still recognise. There are many things in this industry and in this life that obviously you cannot control, but the things I have been able to have given me so much inner power. The company you surround yourself with, the values you hold, and the passion you put out are all things that, even in a whirlwind time, keep you whole and grounded. It certainly has for me.

In a message on her Instagram , Pugh shared that she was “still processing” being on the cover of Time, and the issue itself was revealed as she was wrapping work on a movie ironically called We Live In Time, which is a romance she’s been filming with Andrew Garfield . The actress also admitted she’d be buying many copies of the issue, but the appearance of her grandmother in the magazine is perhaps the most exciting thing about the whole thing for her. As Pugh continued:

I wrote a year ago about being brought up surrounded by amazing confident women. On the shoot day in the middle of a mad press month for [A Good Person] my granny graced us all with her presence on the set. We shared an Aperol and got her feet up for some good posing. It’s only fitting that despite me being on the cover, she’s on the inside. Granzo Pat in Time magazine.. now that’s something.

Florence Pugh famously brought her grandma along to 2022’s Venice Film Festival, where Don’t Worry Darling opened to a 5-minute applause and became the setting of all sorts of controversy surrounding the Olivia Wilde movie. Granzo Pat fiercely walked the red carpet with Pugh, and now she’s in print on her Time cover, as you can see below:

That's so sweet!! Can we normalize celebrities bringing their cute grandparents to work things? Because this is an absolutely precious moment that Florence Pugh (and all of us) will treasure forever. The photograph sees the pair sharing a glass of Aperol, a drink she found such a viral moment at that one of her friends was inspired by it this past Halloween . Pugh’s grandma was supporting her during the shoot, and it’s just too cute. Here’s her Time cover:

