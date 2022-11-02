Florence Pugh Poses With Friend Dressed In Her Viral Don't Worry Darling Press Look For Halloween

I think it’s safe to say that the Don’t Worry Darling press tour, specifically at the Venice Film Festival, was one of the more talked about situations this fall. From Florence Pugh doing no press but attending the premiere, to the alleged spit-gate , to Chris Pine staring into nothingness at the press conference, this event was all over social media. Now, as Halloween has come and gone, costumes inspired by this wild weekend were all the rage, and even one of Pugh’s friends dressed up as her, as the actress posted a photo with them at a Halloween party.

There were lots of 2022 movies to base Halloween costumes on this year including this film. However, I definitely saw my fair share of spooky fits that were based on this intense press tour instead of the fashion from Don’t Worry Darling itself. Even Pugh’s pal got in on the fun, dressing up in a costume that resembled the purple Valentino look she wore when she arrived in Venice, late. Pugh posed as Cruella de Vil with her friend dressed in purple and posted it in her Halloween photo dump on Instagram , check it out:

For some context, this purple look went viral after Pugh missed the Venice press conference for Don’t Worry Darling. However, she attended the premiere of the film later that day. As all of this went down, the internet was buzzing, because it added an intense amount of fuel to the fire of rumored drama about Pugh and Olivia Wilde .

Along with Pugh’s friend, many others dressed up as various people involved with the Venice Film Festival premiere of this movie. For example, were inspired by Chris Pine's blank stares at the press conference, a moment that turned into a viral meme.

Happy Halloween from Chris Pine pic.twitter.com/IpQgPy1bzlOctober 31, 2022 See more

In the time during and since the film’s release, rumors have run wild about alleged drama, and Olivia Wilde has been turning it down. The director even referenced something Pugh had said , explaining that they hadn’t signed up for a “reality show.” Along with Wilde, others have spoken up about various points of alleged drama and denied it. This includes Chris Pine’s reps after spit-gate , which was when the internet thought Harry Styles spat on him. Styles also went on to joke about the incident at one of his concerts.