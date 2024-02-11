Florence Pugh’s Been Sharing BTS Dune: Part Two Content, And Now I Want To Hang Out At A Bar With Josh Brolin Too

The countdown to the release of Dune: Part Two has begun, and fans can’t wait for the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel to finally hit theaters. The cast of the sequel have been busy as of late, flying around the world to promote this entry on the 2024 movie schedule. While press tours can be grueling, that doesn’t seem to be the case for this all-star cast, who appear to be having a blast promoting the film together. Florence Pugh recently posted photos from their travels and included some great pictures of Josh Brolin. He looks like a great hang, and I really wish I could chill with him in a bar as well.

The Little Women star has been giving fans a great sneak peak of some great moments involving the Dune: Part Two cast chemistry by sharing some super cute BTS photos on her Instagram. Her latest photo carousel featured lovely airport pics, photos of the gorgeous mirrored dress she wore to a promo event in Mexico City, and Josh Brolin, who seems to be having fun with all of the traveling. The Sicario star looked like he was the life of the party while taking a selfie with the cast and crew. He was also as handsome as ever while sitting next to Pugh for what appears to be a dinner. You can see the actress' social media post below:

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) A photo posted by on

Josh Brolin and Florence Pugh have never been in a movie together, and it’s cool to now see them doing some bonding during a press tour for one. I honestly can't help but be a bit jealous -- not just of their interactions but of those involving the entire cast.

The ensemble is full of major movie stars like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Austin Butler, who all got the chance to get to know each other in the process of making the movie. The Black Widow alum recently revealed that she and co-star Christopher Walken found common ground over their shared love of donuts, and she also posted some goofy press photos with Zendaya. I love all the behind-the-scenes content, and the chemistry this group seems to have is palpable.

Josh Brolin is featured heavily in Florence Pugh’s photos, so maybe these two established their own special bond on set. The Dune: Part Two trailers haven’t shown their characters interacting in any way, so maybe they just got to know each other during the press tour. Regardless, I’m interested to see how the sequel addresses the disappearance of Brolin’s character, Gurney Halleck from the first film. I'm also curious as to how Pugh’s Princess Irulan is introduced in the sci-fi epic. Even if they don’t appear together in this film, I’d love to see these two cinematic powerhouses on screen together in some capacity in the future.

One really can't understate just how varied this cast is. From young starlets, to established A-listers, to veteran legends, this ensemble truly has it all. Despite the age differences, these BTS photos seem to indicate that this team was relatively tight. Director Denis Villeneuve seems to be getting in on the fun as well, based on these social media pics, as he appears to exude the great energy that he likely facilitated on set. I hope the stars relish this time, as I know I'd be over the moon if I got to hang with Josh Brolin (or any of them) in a bar and other locales.

You can see him and Florence Pugh in Dune: Part Two, which hits theaters on March 1. If you want to check out its 2021 predecessor the first time or revisit it, you can stream the film with a Max subscription.