Dune 2 Gives Fans Best View Yet Of Florence Pugh In New Trailer, And Austin Butler Looks Absolutely Insane

The wait for Dune: Part Two to land on the 2024 movie schedule is getting ever shorter, and there’s plenty more that fans have not seen from Denis Villeneuve’s long awaited sequel. That’s nothing a new trailer can’t fix, and sure enough that’s exactly what’s drawn us together today. And not only do we have our best view of Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan, but Austin Butler’s Feyd-Rautha looks absolutely insane.

Warner Bros has given the world a nice holiday gift through the release of this new Dune: Part Two footage. In-between the epic retelling of the grudges that are being waged on Arrakis, and scenes of Paul (Timotheé Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) getting close, these epic new players have become even more defined in our eyes. So let's talk about that craziness with Mr. Butler to start, shall we?

As one of the most ruthless figures in the Dune universe, the world has been waiting to see who would be playing Feyd-Rautha in this modern version of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi touchstone. With Sting infamously playing the role in the 1984 David Lynch film, the bar was set pretty high. Sure enough, Dune: Part Two’s announcement of Austin Butler’s casting last March has exceeded that crazy.

With a blade in his hand and a tongue that looks just as sharp, the insanity looks like it’s coming in hot. But of course, Dune: Part Two's cast also includes Florence Pugh, as the daughter to Christopher Walken's Emperor Shaddam IV. And though it looks like Paul Atredies has his heart set on that young Fremen lass he met in 2021’s blockbuster origin story, there could always be a complication that makes his heart seem a bit more fickle. Especially when Ms. Pugh is in such absolutely stunning regal attire.

The future still looks uncertain though, as even Paul seems to see “a narrow way through” to victory. What that path entails, and what cost it may incur, has yet to be seen. However, based on the other stuff we see in Dune: Part Two’s epic new trailer, Sandworms will definitely be involved. Which means that if you spring for the IMAX tickets to see this flick, your money is basically a sound investment; and a potentially terrifying one.

It's been a hell of a wait to see what the next chapter of Denis Villeneuve's planned Dune trilogy will bring next. Judging what's been shown to us all above, the wait for a potential Dune: Messiah just might be even more painful to endure. But at least this means we're all that much closer to seeing the middle installment we were promised so long ago.