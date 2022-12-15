Despite Zach Braff And Florence Pugh Breaking Up Earlier This Year, He Has Nothing But Kind Words About His Ex’s Performance In His Upcoming Film

The last time that Zach Braff sat in the director’s chair was directing Morgan Freeman in Going in Style. One of his best movies was when he made his directorial debut in Garden State co-starring with Natalie Portman. His latest indie flick will continue his track record of working with incredible actors as he reunites with Freeman and works with Florence Pugh for the first time, who was also his girlfriend at the time. Despite the two of them breaking up earlier this year, Braff has nothing but kind words to say about her performance in his movie A Good Person.

Florence Pugh has been impressing critics in just about every performance she’s been in lately, starring in movies like Lady Macbeth, Midsommar, Little Women, and Don’t Worry Darling. Her next role will be in the Zach Braff-directed feature A Good Person about a woman who attempts to put her life back together after surviving a car accident that kills her fiancé and would-be sister-in-law. This project was done while Braff and Pugh were still together. The two dated from 2019 to 2022, and they sadly broke up quietly at the beginning of the year, but the Scrubs actor still expressed his favorite part of working with Pugh to EW, saying:

Most actors, the director is there to shape them and steer them, and in the edit room you really shape a performance. But there's not a single thing Florence did that isn't correct, in my brain as the one who wrote it.

Isn’t that the sweetest thing? It’s nice to know there’s no conflict between them. A Good Person ended up being a very personal project for Zach Braff. He’s dealt with grief through the death of his father, sister, and two friends of his where one died of COVID. But, he didn’t want this film to have a thoroughly depressing tone as he was inspired by seeing those struggling with grief being able to stand back up. We can all use lessons on how to overcome the inevitable tragedies that life brings us. Plus, playing a lead role in the hospital comedy Scrubs for nine years shows that Braff has a knack for comedy.

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh first dated in 2019 when they worked together on his short film In the Time It Takes to Get There. However, because there was a 21-year age gap between the two, their relationship was not without backlash with Pugh being bullied on social media over it. She made good points about the public not deserving a say in who she gets to date. Especially when she was in her early 20s dating an older man with whom she felt a connection.

There was speculation early this year that the two may have hit a snag in their relationship when they went solo to different red-carpet premieres . Then it was confirmed later that Braff and the British actress went their separate ways. But, these two seem to be in a good place with each other now as they still interact sweetly on Instagram .

The Wish I Was Here director/actor had more kind words to say about Pugh’s awestruck performance, explaining:

You're not really teaching or telling the first violinist how to play. You might be like, 'Hey, a little bit louder here, a little bit softer here.' But you're just pretty much watching in awe at the first violinist playing, because they're incredible. I feel that with Florence.