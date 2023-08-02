Following Barbie's Hilarious Pride And Prejudice Joke, The BBC Responded In The Best Way

Spoilers for the Barbie movie are ahead. If you haven’t checked out the 2023 movie schedule ’s smash hit, you can go see it in theaters.

Greta Gerwig really didn’t hold back when it came to throwing in some brutal jokes into Barbie that targeted specific films and shows with very passionate fans. While many were sucker punched by the Zack Snyder joke , others were hit right where it hurts with a hilarious jab at The BBC’s 1995 Pride & Prejudice . However, there was no real harm done as the network responded to the fun little moment about the miniseries starring Colin Firth in the best way.

In Barbie, after Margot Robbie’s doll falls into a depression, the movie cuts to a fake ad for Depression Barbie. In that commercial it shows her scrolling aimlessly on her phone, eating a whole pack of sour candy, and of course, watching 1995’s Pride & Prejudice. Many fans quickly pointed out that this joke hit very close to home, however, most got a good laugh out of it, including The BBC as it posted on Instagram:

I’m obsessed with this reaction! Not only did the network get the joke, but they also took it one step further by Barbie-fying Mr. Darcy and his beloved lake scene. Even the caption is A+ as they wrote:

He swam so Ken could Beach

So, before Beach was a job, Lake was apparently the profession of choice, and I love that for everyone involved.

Along with this video, fans of both Barbie and Pride and Prejudice have been posting jokes about the two properties. Notably, some have poked fun at Mr. Darcy’s house, saying it's an example of a mojo dojo casa house , which is truly iconic. Also, both Mr. Darcy and Ken are pining over women, and that’s the thing that seems to be taking up a lot of their thoughts. So, I get why people are claiming that Colin Firth’s character walked so Ryan Gosling’s could run.

I think a reason all these jokes have hit so hard is because Pride and Prejudice has been a beloved and comforting property for decades. I know so many women who adore the story, and as someone who only recently came around to 2005’s Pride and Prejudice , I must admit, I get the love now. No matter what mood you’re in, if you like Regency romance, then Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth’s story is bound to make you feel all warm and fuzzy.

I think one of the reasons Barbie’s reviews have been so good is because of its quick-witted and heartfelt script. Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach didn’t hold back, and they made sure to throw in some excellent pop culture jokes that were bound to hit fans right in the heart.