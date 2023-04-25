Sydney Sweeney Rocked Barbiecore Pink To Promote Her New Rom-Com With Glen Powell As His Girlfriend Reportedly Unfollowed Her On Social Media

Barbie might be a Warner Bros. special, but pink was all over the CinemaCon stage on Monday night, as actresses like Hailee Steinfeld and Sydney Sweeney rocked the color for their respective movies. We’ll be able to catch the former in the upcoming animated feature Spiderman: Across the Spider-verse. Sweeney, on the other hand, has a new R-rated rom-com with Sony also coming and her onscreen love interest is none other than Top Gun: Maverick star Glenn Powell. The two showed up at CinemaCon together as his partner Gigi Paris reportedly unfollowed the Euphoria star on social media.

We got some footage of the film as well as an appearance from both actors. Frankly, I’m all in – both in terms of wanting to see the movie and appreciating the actress’ one piece. It’s no butt necklace , but take a look.

(Image credit: (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon))

Why yes, that is Sydney Sweeney rocking a svelte pink look. She and her upcoming co-star appeared onstage in Las Vegas to promote Anyone But You, the new rom-com the two shot in Australia. Footage of the two co-stars wet and running around in very little on the beach made headlines a few weeks ago, and as it turns out, that was all for an R-rated rom-com from Will Gluck, aka the guy who directed Friends with Benefits. Reportedly, the film will be R-rated too (as is a lot of Sony’s slate this year, including the R-rated Kraven film. )

As Sweeney put it, she and Powell had “just wrapped this movie hours ago in Sydney, Australia” and Sony Pictures Entertainment got them back in the States just in time to promote the new film. The rush to get them onstage seemingly indicating the studio is at least a little bullish this could go down as one of the best rom-coms of all time when all is said and done.

The two actors had a flirty exchange onstage, with Sydney Sweeney jokingly taking some shots at her co-star, noting she thought he “was Miles Teller” the first few days on set. He tried to needle her back by pushing her to admit she knew he wasn’t Miles Teller. Maybe these were lame Maverick callbacks, but also they gave a good sense of what Anyone But You seems like it will be like tonally -- it'll be ribbing from the two leads until they fall for one another on the big screen.

To note, in the past, Powell has had a cute relationship with his co-star on Instagram, where the two joked around about him dressing as her Barbarella character for Halloween.

Trouble In Paradise?

The timing of all of this is interesting too. As the two stood closely onstage together, reports were breaking that Glen Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris had unfollowed Sydney Sweeney on Instagram. DeuxMoi first reported this tidbit, alleging the two may have called it quits after reportedly dealing with issues while the Maverick actor was away in Australia filming. A break-up has not been confirmed.

To note, Ms. Sweeney is reportedly engaged to restauranteur Jonathan Davino. The Anyone But You star also bought a house just a few months ago in LA, to seemingly settle down there. But if Paris and Powell were having issues already, I’m sure all of those cute and fun images of Sweeney and her boyfriend romping around in Australia over the last few weeks probably didn’t help.

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney)

Either way, this certainly adds some intrigue to this story. CinemaCon proved that Powell and Sweeney have real chemistry together, and our first look at the movie showed it won’t hold back in terms of its R-rated appeal. The footage kicked off with Sydney Sweeney showing off lingerie and some sideboob (still tame in comparison to some of her Euphoria nude scenes) in bed with Powell’s character. It’s no beach football scene, but there’s enough here to get excited about and I’d really love to see another big box office rom-com win after Julia Roberts and George Clooney's Ticket To Paradise hit milestones last year.

Meanwhile, we’ll keep you updated if more personal stuff bleeds into this movie's press.