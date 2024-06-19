Forget Lord Of The Rings, Peter Jackson Is Allegedly 'Still Working' On A Long Awaited Sequel I Need To See Happen

Ok, friends, it’s time to ruffle some feathers once again, particularly those belonging to the Lord of the Rings fandom. Now I have to preface what I’m about to say with the knowledge that I am indeed a fan of Peter Jackson’s landmark trilogy adapting J.R.R. Tolkien’s masterwork. The 2024 movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is definitely on my watchlist for films due out this year, and it looks stunning.

However, someone has mentioned that he’s “still working” on a long-awaited sequel I need to see happen. And no, I don’t care that it’s taken over a decade for this news to make it to the fans.

(Image credit: Paramount/Columbia)

The Adventures Of Tintin 2 Is Apparently Still In Play

Apparently thanks to a random fan encounter between Andy Serkis and an attendee at the Annecy Film Festival, Jackson’s long-awaited follow-up to Steven Spielberg’s The Adventures of Tintin isn’t as dead as we thought. In fact, thanks to this intrepid fan, we have this update to report from social media:

Pour ce que ça vaut :« Peter Jackson is definitely working on it » quand je lui ai demandé si on allait voir une suite à Tintin @annecyfestival pic.twitter.com/nCKIEci83TJune 11, 2024

“So how overdue is this particular sequel,” you might be asking. “Are we talking a Tron: Legacy situation here, or something much shorter?” Well, as you can see by this CinemaBlend write-up about Tintin’s international box office clout, that first movie was released in 2011. So we’re 13 years out from the first installment’s release, and all we’ve got to show for it is…The Hobbit trilogy, the upcoming War of the Rohirrim and, of course, that fan film spoiler The Hunt for Gollum .

I’m sorry to say it, but the path between The Adventures of Tintin and its continuation is only made more painful by the fact that the adaptation of Hergé’s iconic boy detective was always meant to be the start of something greater.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Peter Jackson’s Sequel Has Always Been Part Of The Tintin Game Plan

Much like Alita: Battle Angel, another would-be franchise starter I hold near and dear to my heart, The Adventures of Tintin was meant to kick off a trilogy. As recently as 2018, Steven Spielberg’s Tintin 2 remarks reinforced the fact that the next entry was earmarked for Peter Jackson to tackle. The mastermind behind The Lord of the Rings knew full well that this was in his court as well, with plenty of announcements from himself, Mr. Spielberg and Tintin star Jamie Bell dropping all sorts of fun tidbits that kicked the can down the road.

Look, I get that there’s been some awesome passion projects Jackson has grabbed a hold of in this time span. We did get the amazing documentary They Shall Not Grow Old, as well as a Beatles documentary that ballooned from a single film into an entire Disney+ miniseries. At the same time, considering how thrilled fans were about The Hobbit trilogy, the fact that Peter Jackson is still forging entries in the Lord of the Rings series looks comparatively annoying.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That being said, if Andy Serkis is holding out hope to return as comedic drunk Captain Haddock, and if Jamie Bell is still up for a sequel to The Adventures of Tintin, I will certainly show up to see it on opening day. Which is apparently set, at this current moment, for the fifth of Never, especially with Serkis contributing to the hypothetical problem as the director for The Hunt for Gollum.

Oh well, at least a Paramount+ subscription will remind you of how awesome Steven Spielberg’s first installment was. In fact, I’d even say it’s the true fourth Indiana Jones movie, so use this opportunity to see the movie, and either debate me or join my quest to make sure Tintin 2 takes off!