Forget That Knives Out Sweater, Chris Evans Just Rocked A Sweater Vest To The Gray Man Premiere

Actor Chris Evans has become a massive star, partly thanks to his tenure playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the 41 year-old actor has taken plenty of other projects over the years, including a role in Rian Johnson's Knives Out. But now fans can forget his iconic sweater from that whodunnit, because Evans totally rocked a sweater vest at the premiere for his new movie The Gray Man.

Chris Evans is once again collaborating with Marvel directors The Russo Brothers on The Gray Man, which is premiering on Netflix this weekend (read the reviews here). Evans stars alongside Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in the spy thriller, and he turned some heads recently on the red carpet. Check out his sweater vest look below,

Has a sweater vest ever looked quite so hunky? I'm leaning towards no, but Chris Evans could kickstart a new fashion trend with this red carpet look for The Gray Man. While Ryan Gosling previously turned heads for his seafoam green suit, this time it's Evans who is rocking the boldest look out of the cast. Who thought that Ana de Armas could get upstaged by her male co-stars?

Speaking of cast of The Gray Man, the movie's leads posed together on the red carpet while Chris Evans was rocking that sweet sweater vest. In the image below we see him posing with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Bridgerton standout Regé-Jean Page. Also featured are the Russo Brothers themselves, who unfortunately went vest-less to the red carpet.

The Russo Brothers and Chris Evans clearly have a great working relationship, dating back to their MCU debut Captain America: The Winter Soldier. That movie is widely considered one of the strongest entries in the entire shared universe, and brothers would get way more ambitious with crossover-heavy projects like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Now that Evans has hung up the shield, he might be able to collaborate on a number of future projects with that dynamic duo.

Chris Evans has been a sex symbol for years now, but Twitter has been especially thirsty for the Scott Pilgrim actor in the last few years. The internet was set ablaze over his tattoos while doing press, as well as his superhero body. And smart money says these sweater vest-clad images are going to circulate online. Just look at that smile:

If you ask me, that's America's vest. All jokes aside, Chris Evans looks both comfortable and stylish in this look. Obviously it doesn't hurt that the white t-shirt hugs his muscles. We'll just have to see how many people Tweet thirsty messages about the Gray Man actor. Hey, all publicity is good publicity.

The Gray Man had its premiere, but will debut on Netflix July 22nd. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.