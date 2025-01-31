Terrifier 4’s Director Offers Thrilling Update On The Next Slasher And Teased Something I’ve Been Wondering About For Years

The Terrifier films have made a serious impact on the horror genre. Known for being one of the goriest franchises out there , the series follows Art the Clown randomly wreaking havoc in gruesome fashion. After the success of Terrifier 3, writer/director Damien Leone has a thrilling update on a fourth movie as well as a teaser I’ve racked my head about for years.

Damien Leone has hinted before about Terrifier 4 , saying he’ll need to find a “sweet spot” of finding a balance between Art the Clown’s mindless killing and following a plot. Plus, before the third movie came out, the horror director teased that the final epic chapter may not be too far off. Just when you were itching to find out if Terrifier 4 was actually happening, the American filmmaker Tweeted a sweet update as well as a teaser I’ve pondered about for years:

Thank you for all the bday wishes 🙏Figure I’d give you a present in return! The script for Terrifier 4 is in the works and it’s shaping up to be a most epic, thrilling, nasty, horrifying, emotional and utterly satisfying conclusion. P.s., I will finally reveal Art’s origin 😉🤡 pic.twitter.com/TBnG4zfp34January 29, 2025

How awesome is it that we’re getting a fourth Terrifier movie? Especially seeing Damien Leone describe the series conclusion with words like “epic,” “thrilling,” and “nasty” just makes me want to see it more. However, my eyes popped out at the big reveal that we’re finally going to learn about Art the Clown’s origin story. After all, All Hallows’ Eve and the first Terrifier movie didn’t go into how the maniacal clown came about. He immediately entered the scene with his murderous ways.

We just know that Art the Clown possesses immortality similar to characters we’ve seen in the best horror movies of all time like Freddy Krueger and Pennywise. We also know he’s some type of demonic creature who can resurrect himself. But my natural curiosity wants to know how he came into being. Did a devilish sorcerer conjure him up or did he randomly make his way to Earth from the stars? Something tells me that the reveal might be the missing piece to the puzzle of how to demolish this evil entity once and for all.

It’s hard to believe that the Terrifier series first started with Art the Clown being featured in the trio of shorts featured in the anthology series All Hallows’ Eve. The villainous clown then became the lead of his own movie. When headlines surfaced about Terrifier 2 making people throw up in theaters , more audiences just had to know what it was about the Damien Leone films that were making people sick.

After that, the Terrifier movies became seen as one of the best creepy clown flicks that honestly made the gore of past horror antagonists look like child’s play. Its popularity also helped the third film slash its way to a box office milestone of being the highest-grossing unrated movie of all time. With all of this in mind, a Terrifier 4 was inevitable.

Hopefully the origin revelation will make us all the more terrified by Damien Leone’s ultra-violent character and change the way we see the horror icon in general. Until we get release date information on the upcoming horror film, the first two movies of the Terrifier series are available to stream with a Peacock subscription . Terrifier 3 is available for rent on digital streaming platforms.