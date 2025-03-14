Freakier Friday's Trailer Gave Jamie Lee Curtis Her First Quotable Line, And This Reunion With Lindsay Lohan Is Melting My Millennial Heart

As millennials get older, it's sometimes mind-boggling to think about how old our favorite movies from childhood actually are. Case in point: Freaky Friday (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription), which hit theaters over two decades ago in 2003. It's finally getting a sequel, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan back to reprise their roles as Tess and Anna. And the first trailer for Freakier Friday already gave some killer lines to Oscar-winning actress JLC.

What we know about Freakier Friday has been pretty limited so far, although it certainly seemed like the pair of leading ladies were happy to be back together. Their chemistry is heart warming in the above trailer, and for the second time around they both get to act like kids. We all can't forget Curtis famously saying "I look like the crypt keeper" in the original film, and this time when the body swap happens she hilariously utters

My face looks like a Birkin bag that's been left out in the sun to rot!

This trailer opens on Curtis and Lohan in a scene with SNL alum Vanessa Bayer, who appears to be a psychic. She clocks that they changed places back in the day, and suggests it might need to happen again. They protest, and once again feel the familiar rumblings of something supernatural.

Another body swap does happen, but this time involving Anna's daughter and her boyfriend's daughter. Both Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis get to act like young kids, and this teaser for Freakier Friday is no doubt just the tip of the iceberg for this comedic duo.

The first Freakier Friday sneak peek with Lohan and Curtain came in October, and anticipation for the upcoming Disney movie has been steadily building since. The project will contribute to the current Lohanassaince, and marks the actress' return to the big screen after a number of movies made available for those with a Netflix subscription.

Given how much love are coming at both Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis currently, the timing for this long-awaited sequel feels killer. And if this brief trailer is to be believed, it looks like director Nisha Ganatra was able to capture the same fun tone as the original movie. This time there are three different generations factoring into the comedy, which will bring something new to the burgeoning franchise. Chad Michael Murray is also featured in the final moments, as he's also reprise his role.

It doesn't hurt that the teaser is set to tune of Chappell Roan's "Hot to Go!", which has been wildly popular since last year. It looks like Lindsay Lohan's Anna is going to once again take to the stage as a rock star, so maybe she'll get to belt out some Chappell in the process.

Freakier Friday is expected to hit theaters August 8th as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see see what other easer eggs and connections to the original are included in the final film.