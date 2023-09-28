Frozen 3 Director Just Offered A Cryptic Update On The Disney Threequel

Disney is known for its acclaimed animated blockbusters, starting with Snow White and extending through the ‘90s renaissance and beyond. Over the past few years the Frozen franchise has become a bonafide sensation, starting with the 2013 original and extending to Frozen 2 and various animated shorts. Anna and Elsa’s third movie is in the works, and the director just offered a cryptic update on the Disney threequel.

The Frozen franchise was co-directed by Jennifer Lee, who journaled as the characters for months as the first sequel came together. Fans have been hoping for Frozen 3 for years , with the cast expressing their interest in another Arendelle adventure. Lee recently spoke to ComicBook in cryptic terms, offering:

The only thing I can say is Bob has announced there's more Frozen. And I'll say what we are working on, I am very, very, very excited about. That's all I can say.

I’ll take it! While Lee was careful not to actually reveal anything about what the upcoming Disney movie will entail, the fact that it’s actively being developed is enough to get most Frozen fans excited. Alexa, play “Let It Go” one more time for kicks.

Disney’s animated blockbusters take a long time to come to life, thanks to the extensive visual effects necessary to bring the story to life. We waited a whopping 6 years in between installments last time, so moviegoers might have to buckle up and be patient. Hopefully we learn more concrete information about its production sooner rather than later, but the Frozen franchise is known for keeping its cards close to the chest.

Frozen 3 is in the works, and there are a number of narrative threads for the team to pull from for the mysterious sequel. The ending of Frozen 2 saw some major changes for everyone’s favorite pair of Disney sisters. While Elsa left the kingdom to serve as the protector of the Enchanted Forest, Anna was crowned as the new Queen of Arrendelle. And it should be fascinating to see how these major life changes affect the beloved characters voiced by Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell. And since Kristoff proposed to Anna, I have to assume a Royal Wedding is coming. What could go wrong?

A new Frozen movie should come with a new set of songs by composing duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. The soundtrack for the first two movies were wildly successful, particular power ballads sung by Broadway legend Idina Menzel. And smart money says the threequel will have the Wicked icon belting to the high heavens as Elsa.