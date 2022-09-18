Frozen’s Kristen Bell Hilariously Apologizes To The Parents Who Have Watched The Movies On A Loop

If you’ve found yourself rolling your eyes at Elsa’s iconic “Let It Go” moment, perhaps muttering to yourself, “Yes, we know the cold doesn’t bother you,” then Kristen Bell’s recent words are targeted toward you. While accepting a Disney honor recently, the voice of Princess Anna made a hilarious apology to parents who have endured many hours of Frozen.

Kristen Bell and her Frozen co-star Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf, were both inducted into becoming Disney Legends during this past weekend’s D23 Expo. During Bell’s speech, she said this:

I would like to say that I'm sorry to every parent who has had to listen to 'Frozen' on a loop. I feel you, I see you, I am you. I get it. Disney taught me to dream big and follow your heart. And that it is totally appropriate to bust out into song at any moment, which I really appreciate. Playing Princess Anna has been the highlight of my life I think — I mean other than my kids and stuff.

If you’re among the many Frozen parents, you’ll have to decide for yourself if that apology works for you. But who would have guessed the Disney movie would become one of the biggest earworms for the new generation? Only recently did another song unseat it, and it was called “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto. If any of us saw that through a crystal ball beforehand, we would have laughed in its face.

Frozen was not an instant hit when it first hit theaters during the prime week of Thanksgiving. It was not the top movie, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire was. The Disney flick began to pick up steam in December before becoming the massive classic it now is. Nowadays, it’s tough to go to a kids section without seeing something Frozen-related, and there was a time when just about everyone was either Anna or Elsa for Halloween.

Or maybe the cast can reward you with another Frozen movie in a few years ? Bell has shared she’s down for another Frozen sequel before, and if it’s too many repeats of the same songs, it would at least bring new ones in? Funny apologies aside, Kristen Bell definitely feels like a Disney legend following playing Anna in the 2013 and 2019 Disney films. She brought quirkiness and personality to the world of Disney Princesses.

Along with Bell and Gad receiving Disney Legend awards at D23, Black-ish’s TV couple Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, Grey’s Anatomy’s Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo earned the award as well alongside a posthumous honor for Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman (via Variety ).