Encanto’s Lin-Manuel Miranda Reacts To Bruno Breaking Records, Admits His Son Is Over The Hit Song

Songwriter, actor, and director Lin-Manuel Miranda became a household name thanks to his prolific work on Hamilton , but he’s consistently written music for a number of animated Disney projects. The latest of these is Encanto, where one track “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” ended up hitting #1 on the billboards chart and breaking records. Miranda recently reacted to the success of “Bruno”, while admitting his son is over the hit song.

While there are a number of certifiable bops in Encanto, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is an awesome ensemble number where almost every member of the Madrigal family gets to sing. It quickly became a fan favorite , especially once Jared Bush and Byron Howard’s movie became available to stream on Disney+ following a theatrical run . It turns out that Lin-Manuel Miranda’s son has noticed the success of that particular song, as the acclaimed multihyphenate shared:

My son came home from school today and he was like, 'Daddy, everyone's singing it.’ He's both proud and like, 'All right, already.' Because remember, he heard that song last May. He's way over it.

Well, can you blame him? “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is an earworm that many of us can’t seem to get out of our heads. So imagine if this process was extended another year. Although with the song becoming even more successful than “Let It Go” from Frozen, he might be stuck hearing it for the foreseeable future.

Lin-Manuel Miranda shared this fun anecdote during a conversation with People about the continuing success of Encanto’s soundtrack. While fans of all ages also love the opening number and Luisa’s solo “Surface Pressure”, there’s something next level about “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, especially for hardcore fans of Miranda’s work.

But did Lin-Manuel Miranda anticipate “Bruno” being the most popular song from Encanto’s soundtrack? The short answer is no, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t excited about its outstanding success. As the Tick, Tick… BOOM! director shared,

I'm surprised it's 'Bruno,' I feel like this is my 'Send in the Clowns,' which was the late Stephen Sondheim's biggest hit and probably the most random of an incredible career and life-making music. But I'll take it!

That’s probably the right attitude to have. Although I have to wonder which songs Lin-Manuel Miranda thought audiences would respond to the strongest. As a reminder, you can watch Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” below, and I apologize for it being in your head for the rest of the day.

Aside from the songs being popular, Encanto has gotten a ton of praise for how it represented various latin cultures. A number of videos have gone viral , where young children are delighted to see a character that looks like them. Overall it seems the animated blockbuster is going to have its staying power for the fans.