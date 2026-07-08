The Funny Reason 24 Jump Street Is The Name Of The Franchise’s Third Film, Per Phil Lord

Since it's been over a decade since Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill teamed up for 22 Jump Street, I was surprised to learn that the franchise is coming back for a new movie. But the real shocker is the upcoming movie is going to be called 24 Jump Street rather than 23 Jump Street. But according to one of the producers, there’s a very specific reason why they’re going with that somewhat confusing title.

We heard about 24 Jump Street out of the blue when producer Neal H. Moritz shared a photo of the screenplay last month. Now that the cat is out of the bag, here’s what Phil Lord (who co-directed the first two movies with Chris Miller) says about the title:

We developed a ’23 Jump Street’, and I think this is just out of respect for that. [Laughs] We're calling this 24, out of respect for the dead.

A few months after the summer release of 22 Jump Street back in 2014, we heard that 23 Jump Street was in the works. While 23 Jump Street never came to pass, it sounds like the producers still felt the need to pay their respects to the movie that never was. As Chris Miller added in the same interview with Empire:

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There was a script that was made years ago. And the dust has been blown off of it, and it’s being rewritten right now.

At one point, 23 Jump Street was even going to be a crossover with Men In Black, which Channing Tatum said was the “best script” he’d ever read “for a third movie.” Back in 2022, Jonah Hill said that there was interest to do a sequel, but joked if they did another one it might not be a good idea because it’d probably be him and Tatum talking about “his hip, my shoulder, and the medications that we’re on”.

But inspiration must have since struck that made everyone realize the Jump Street movies needed to return. The 24 Jump Street script that is in the works comes from Rodney Rothman, who also co-wrote 22 Jump Street, Jonah Hill and Meghan Molloy.

According to Variety, Rothman plans to direct and Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill and Ice Cube are expected to star. I’ll be curious to know if other big names from the 21 Jump Street cast return such as Dave Franco or Nick Offerman. Here’s the photo that confirmed the sequel is in the works:

A post shared by Neal H. Moritz (@nhmoritz) A photo posted by on

We don’t know anything about the plot of 24 Jump Street yet, but the idea feels like an easy “yes” for Sony Pictures after both Jump Street movies were well received by audiences and made over $532 million globally. And as of late, legacy comedy franchises have been hitting commercially better than before with the new Scary Movie and The Naked Gun reboot recently having success stories.