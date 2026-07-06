What’s Going On With Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse? There’s A Reason The Latest Comments Have Me Pumped

Cinema lovers are already anticipating a number of titles on the 2027 movie schedule, and one of its most anticipated entries is easily Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The threequel is expected to end the trilogy that began with 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse, and the creative team are seeking to bring this story to a strong conclusion. There haven’t been too many updates on the production in recent months, yet producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are now speaking out. And there’s one reason their comments have me psyched!

Earlier this year, Lord and Miller marked the release of a little movie called Project Hail Mary, which they co-directed. To put it mildly, that Ryan Gosling-led flick took up a lot of their time, but that didn’t mean Spider-Verse fell by the wayside. The duo – who also co-wrote the Beyond script with David Callaham – recently opened up about the progress they’ve been making on the upcoming superhero threequel. Miller even revealed that they’re collaborating with a certain film technology company on a certain aspect of the movie:

We are deep, deep in it. We’re actually going today to the IMAX headquarters to see what the footage looks like at scale, and make sure that it has the resolution that it needs to look gorgeous. We're chugging away in the edit room with the team, and it's coming together really well. It's a lot of movie, and a lot to do.

Per Empire Magazine, the duo is seeking to ensure this Spider-Verse movie is shown in the expanded 1.43:1 IMAX ratio, and that really excites me! This animated film series utilizes cutting edge technology, and it’s glorious to behold on any screen. I saw the first two movies in IMAX and, while those were great moviegoing experiences, the films were only shown in the standard 2.39:1 aspect ratio. So I’m pumped that Miller, Lord and co. want the threequel to completely fill IMAX screens and be without those pesky black bars.

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(Image credit: Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation)

I should’ve known they had big plans for the format because, after the film’s date was delayed a few weeks, Miller tweeted that they now had a “better IMAX window.” In other words, fans will hopefully have plenty of time to see the movie as it’s meant to be seen. More immediately, though, Lord stresses that the team is putting in a lot of work to ensure the film is expertly crafted:

Details matter. The thing that's a joy about those pictures is that everyone on the crew is so good at what they do. So you just sit around, marvel at all these brilliant artists, and then we get to work with these great filmmakers, sit in a room all day, and just try to make everything incrementally better together. It's a lot of fun.

More on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (Image credit: Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation) Beyond The Spider-Verse Producers Explain Its Lengthy Delays And The ‘Pressure’ Of Getting The Spider-Man Movie Right

Beyond the Spider-Verse picks up immediately after the events of 2023’s Across the Spider-Verse, which saw Miles Morales trapped in an alternate universe amid his quest to save his family. Not only that, but the young hero also found himself face to face with a variant of himself, who’d become that world’s version of The Prowler. Specific plot details have been tightly webbed up, but I’m hopeful that fans are in for a thrilling, emotional and visually dazzling send-off for this series. As Chris Miller said, “you got to keep doing something that hasn't been done before” and, if any people can do that, it’s him, Phil Lord and their team.