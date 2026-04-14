Jumanji’s New Movie Title Finally Got Announced, And As A Writer I Am So Grateful

CinemaCon is underway in Las Vegas, and the event always drops a heap of new information about upcoming 2026 films, which always gets me excited. However, one piece of news that came out last night has me irrationally excited because it’s going to make writing about and reading about the new Jumanji movie exceptionally easier.

Last night, it was revealed that the next Jumanji film starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black will be called Jumanji: Open World. This is a huge deal for the simple fact that it means we can all call the movie the same thing, rather than getting all tied up in whether this film is Jumanji 3 or Jumanji 4.

The AP Style Guide unfortunately does not have an entry on what to call the newest entry in the Jumanji franchise, and as a result, if you’ve been trying to follow news on the franchise, there has been some confusion when it comes to titles.

Some outlets have referred to the upcoming movie as Jumanji 3, as it is the third entry in the current franchise starring The Rock and company. However, others, like us here at CinemaBlend, have been calling it Jumanji 4 as it's the fourth movie to use that title, and the current trilogy is canonical with the Robin Williams original.

Jumanji 4 was at least a title that seemed to prevent confusion. Calling the movie Jumanji 3 meant one could be talking about either the new movie or the previous one, but Jumanji 4 could only be referring to the new film. That is, unless somebody saw the title Jumanji 4 and thought it was talking about a theoretical sequel. Although we’re now being told that Jumanji: Open World will be the last film in the current franchise, so there won’t be a Jumanji 5 or 4, depending on how you want to count. See how confusing this is?

Jumanji: Open World Is A Great Title

Jumanji: Open World is also the shortest title of the new franchise, which also makes things easier for me as a writer, as continually having to refer to previous films by their full subtitles, Welcome to the Jungle or The Next Level, in order to avoid using confusing numeration, was kind of a pain (although it was great for hitting word count).

As far as the title itself, Open World seems like a good one. It keeps the video game element of the franchise, referring to open world video games. This is a style of game that gives players the ability to traverse a large map at their leisure, finding activities and objectives as they move through it. It's also a reference to the film itself, as it will have its own open world.

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As was teased at the end of Jumanji: The Next Level, the new film will take a page from the original Jumanji and, rather than transporting people to the game world, will see the game world come to life in the real world.