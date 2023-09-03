Gabrielle Union And Tracee Ellis Ross Understood Beyoncé's Assignment In A Sheer Dress And Sequins At Her Renaissance Show
They nailed the Virgo season vibe.
One of the best things about Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has been the effort that she and the BeyHive have put into making it one of the premiere fashion events of the year. From the iconic singer’s sheer and sparkly costumes to her admirers’ own dazzling looks, every Renaissance tour stop has been a spectacle in the best way possible. So, when Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross showed up to see the singer, they made sure to get in formation and in the process, proved they understood what was up.
The Grammy winner has reaffirmed her status as a global superstar this summer, taking the Renaissance Tour around the world. With her unforgettable stage outfits, including a Barbiecore stunner she designed herself, she’s been caught leaving even the biggest celebrities starstruck. One such fan was none other than The Perfect Find’s Gabrielle Union, who documented her sheer mesh silver gown in an Instagram update. Take a look at her stunning look in the social media post down below:
Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross also showed up to the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi looking especially fabulous in a silver sequined dress. She also shared a glimpse of her concert fit on Instagram and proved she can fangirl with the best of us. Watch her enthusiastically nail the “mute challenge” (even if some of the rest of the crowd didn’t quite follow suit) here:
Virgo season in style and show up to the Renaissance World Tour in their “most fabulous silver fashions.” Given that directive, Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union definitely understood the assignment, and it’s so cool to see them fully embracing their love of Beyoncé and channeling their inner shimmery goddesses.
The two A-listers now officially join the ranks of countless other stars who proudly bow down to Queen Bey. Earlier this summer, Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted dancing and singing along to “Love On Top” at a Renaissance Tour stop in Warsaw. And Florence Pugh reached a new peak of relatability when she marveled at the glory of being alive at the same time as the "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" performer after catching one of her shows in London.
Any fan who’s managed to catch Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour should consider themselves lucky, whether they’re famous or not. These concerts have played host to some truly unforgettable moments, including stadium-wide sing-alongs that have left even the singer herself impressed. If you haven’t been able to see the tour in person, you can still watch (and re-watch) the countless clips that fans, like Tracee Ellis Ross, have posted from inside the stadiums. And the tour headliner has been updating her website with incredible photos from each show and even shared photos of some of her best-dressed fans. Surely Ross and Gabrielle Union are worthy of that group now. The Renaissance World Tour wraps up in Kansas City in October.
