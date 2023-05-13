Beyoncé’s Fans Have Been Screaming The 'Love On Top' Key Change At Her Shows, And The BeyHive Can’t Get Enough Of The Singer's Reaction

Beyoncé is currently in the midst of her Renaissance Tour, and it's already providing to be iconic. The “Drunk in Love” singer is pulling out all the stops with show-stopping wardrobe like a gold bodysuit and many looks emulating her disco cowboy theme from her album's photoshoot. The BeyHive is absolutely living for the tour's aesthetic as well as the set list. Lately, fans have been screaming the key change of "Love on Top" during the singer's shows, and her reaction is downright priceless.

“Love on Top” is one of the most popular songs in Beyoncé’s repertoire. Famously, the chorus is repeated multiple times towards the end of the song, and the entertainer transitions into a higher key to hit a stunning note. At one of her recent shows, the record-breaking Grammy winner put her microphone to the crowd during this part of the song. Not only did concert attendees know every word, but they also changed keys as well, which spurred the R&B singer to give a very impressed look. You can see a TikTok of the moment below:

The BeyHive is definitely passionate -- as evidenced by its response to that Bey joke Usher threw out at his concert back in April. As this continues, the crowd isn’t only changing keys but also hitting all the high notes from the tune. It’s not just the dedicated fans in the front either, as said note can be heard echoing throughout the stadium. Beyoncé continued to be taken aback by the audience’s range. The reaction was so striking that it actually prompted the audience to laugh with the singer:

The fans who weren't lucky enough to be at the stadium but watched videos from the concert online couldn't have beeen more thrilled by the Dreamgirls alum's interaction with the crowd. They've left tons of hilarious comments, and you can read a few:

@alicia gholston: The crowd was insanely on key

@IrisOcean🌅🕊: THE KEY CHANGE!!! EVEN SHE LOVED IT YALL ATE

@Aura 👸🏻: Beyonce is her own church 😂

Fans on Twitter also couldn’t get enough of the “Love on Top” moment, pointing out how funny Beyoncé’s reaction was. Take a look:

Another admirer also took a screengrab of the singer's face during the song. The expression is so too funny and may just become the next big meme:

However, some thought Bey was having a different reaction to the crowd and was actually baffled by how off key they were:

We may never know know for sure what the Lemonade curator was thinking during this stop in Stockholm. However, I think we can all agree that her face is priceless and that this exchange will certainly live on as one of her most authentic moments. She has several upcoming stops on her world tour, so I’m sure we'll get a few more of those in the near future.

Any member of the BeyHive unable to attend the Renaissance Tour can still experience the magic of a Beyoncé concert through her film Homecoming, which features plenty of standout moments as it documents her spectacular 2018 Coachella performance. The film is produced and directed by the star herself and is currently available with a Netflix subscription.