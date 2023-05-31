Florence Pugh's Reaction To Seeing Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Was So Relatable

While folks like Aaron Rodgers and Paul Rudd were at the Eras Tour last weekend to see Taylor Swift, Florence Pugh was in London attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. Much like the BeyHive as well as the Swifties, the A Good Person star was elated to be at one of the biggest tours of the year, and her reactions during the concert were so relatable.

Beyoncé kicked off her world tour for Renaissance in Europe, and she is in the midst of performing five shows in London. As the singer embarks on her first tour in years, fans have been loving her set list, set pieces and outfits (which includes a gorgeous gold bodysuit with some strategically placed hands ). The fans have also been impressing the singer by screaming the “Love on Top” key change during the shows, so the excitement is not only coming from the fans, but from the pop star as well. Overall, it seems like both the “Break My Soul” singer and the BeyHive have been living their best lives on this tour. It also appears that Florence Pugh was too, as she posted this relatable photo on her Instagram stories from the concert:

(Image credit: Florence Pugh's Instagram)

Pugh makes a fantastic point, the fact that we are living at the same time as Beyoncé is pretty remarkable. However, I’d also make the argument that the fact that we are on the same planet as both Beyoncé and Florence Pugh is really amazing. On the 2023 movie schedule alone the actress has three films, two of which are some of the most highly anticipated of the year – those being Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer . Also, like the “Formation” singer, the Oscar nominee is becoming quite the fashion iconic, as she recently became one of the faces of Valentino . So, I think it's safe to say that we should feel honored to on the same planet as these two powerhouse women.

Speaking of Valentino, Pugh attended the concert with her friend and the luxury brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. The two attended the Met Gala together, and the designer is behind many of the actress’ most iconic looks including the viral bright pink sheer dress . The two seem to have a perfect partnership, plus it looks like they’ve become really great friends and had a fabulous time at the Renaissance World Tour.

(Image credit: Florence Pugh's Instagram)

Pugh, Piccioli and Gabriele C, who was also at the concert with the duo, were having a blast at Bey’s concert, and they posted tons of videos and photos from the event. As you can see, they were super close to the stage, and they had an A+ view of the entire show, so their shock, awe and excitement was warranted.

(Image credit: Florence Pugh's Instagram)

I think it’s safe to say that Florence Pugh is “Crazy In Love” with Beyoncé and the Renaissance Tour, and who wouldn’t be? The Grammy winner is known for putting on a great show, and based on the BeyHive’s enthusiastic response to the tour it shows that Queen Bey is still slaying, and the Little Women star is so here for it, just like the rest of us.