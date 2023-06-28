A Fan Caught Tom Holland And Zendaya Rocking Out Together At A Beyoncé Concert, And Now There’s A Great TikTok

Beyoncé is currently on a worldwide Renaissance Tour, and it's a hot ticket. The stadium concert tour has featured incredible outfits, mind-blowing choreography, and of course classic songs from her discography like “Love on Top.” While every show has been unique, the show in Warsaw, Poland saw something truly special: Zendaya and Tom Holland. The couple was spotted having an absolute blast at the show, and one TikTok showed the duo letting loose and rocking out.

Zendaya and Holland have been spending a lot of time together overseas, especially after they moved in together in London. Not only are they seemingly willing to travel for each other, but they'll also travel for Beyoncé. The Spider-Man stars could not have been cuter dancing and jumping around at the Warsaw show, serenading each other to “Love on Top.” You can see a cute TikTok from their adorable date night below:

This outing comes shortly after Holland declared his love for the Euphoria star publicly by talking about things like fixing her door. The two have been together for a number of years, making their first public appearance as a couple in 2021. They are like real-life Peter Parker and MJ, and fans can’t seem to get enough of their beautiful relationship. Despite being costars in addition to being a couple, they still have tried to keep their relationship as private as possible, and The Crowded Room star has stated that he’s very protective of their relationship.

Maybe this Beyoncé date night in Warsaw is part of a larger break for the couple. Holland has revealed he's taking a break from acting, and the third season of Euphoria has been pushed back to 2025. While Zendaya has a handful of projects to promote this year, like Challengers and Dune: Part Two, this could be a sign the two mega movie stars are both prioritizing having fun together.

A Beyoncé concert feels like the perfect place to do it. The Grammy winner’s stadium tour so far has pulled out all the stops. The singer has even designed some of her own looks, like an iconic Barbiecore ensemble I just can’t get enough of.

Holland and Zendaya seemed to love the entire experience and they aren’t the only ones. Florence Pugh also went to one of the “Crazy in Love” singer’s shows in Europe, and she posted about her incredible experience. Beyoncé will be touring in America later in the summer, and I can’t wait to see who else shows up for Queen B.

Beyoncé's worldwide tour is currently happening. Fans of Zendaya and Tom Holland can see the power couple in Marvel's Spider-Man films.