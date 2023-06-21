Beyoncé Went Full Barbiecore For A Renaissance Performance And Turns Out It Was Her Own Design

The world has known how multitalented Beyoncé is for decades. Whether it’s acting in an Oscar-nominated film, releasing record-breaking albums, or directing her own concert film for Netflix, the Lemonade artist is always finding ways to expand her reach creatively. Her Renaissance tour is no exception, as she not only is experimenting sonically with her own music, but debuting iconic fashion moments. Her latest on-stage look captures the Barbiecore trend, and she looks absolutely stunning. Turns out, the Grammy winner designed the look herself.

The “Crazy in Love” singer shouted out the hot pink look in question in a recent Instagram post following the show that was pretty in pink. Not only did she reveal that she designed the look herself, but she also opened up about some of the fashion influences. The neon pink color was meant to channel elements of the IVY PARK line, the singer’s clothing line with Adidas. She also talks about how proud she is to be included in the group of Black designers who contributed to her on-stage wardrobe. You can see her performing in the look below.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

The outfit may incorporate a trendy color, but the look as a whole is uniquely Beyoncé. The double slit not only perfectly aligns with her style, but also makes walking around and performing in the outfit practical, given how much dancing is in the show. The gloves and the sunglasses are effortlessly cool, and Bey pulls them off flawlessly. She also pairs it with a set of sparkly silver heels. You can see the look from another angle below.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

The blonde hair and the pink color feel like such a cool play on the Barbiecore fashion trend. Along with the first looks from the new Barbie film, many celebs have been rocking bright pink, showing that the trend is taking over. It’s not only fun, but it's also timeless. Sydney Sweeney stunned in the Barbie pink color while promoting her film with Glen Powell recently, and Megan Fox played with the aesthetic in an appearance at the Audacity Beach Festival. I think Margot Robbie may be the winner, considering she has been killing it in a number of Barbiecore looks leading up to Barbie’s release date on the 2023 movie schedule, where she plays the title character. However, Beyoncé’s look is on another level in my opinion.

While this Barbiecore look is a stand-out from Beyoncé’s tour, it’s certainly not the only look that is creating a stir online. Her disco cowboy outfit from the Renaissance album shoot was absolutely iconic, causing the mirrorball cowboy hat she wears to sell out on Etsy. Also, her crystal bikini from the shoot was legendary, showing how the “Flawless” artist continues to be one of the leaders in the fashion world. I can’t wait to see what other looks she designs in the future.

Beyoncé is currently touring her Renaissance album worldwide, so make sure to see the pop star’s iconic stadium performance while you can. For fans who couldn't get tickets, you can check out her memorable 2018 Coachella show, Homecoming, with a Netflix subscription. For information on other projects coming to Netflix in the near future, make sure to consult our 2023 Netflix release schedule.