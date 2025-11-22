After Snow White Brouhaha, Gal Gadot Shares Thoughts On Possibly Playing The Evil Queen Again

Disney’s Snow White – one of the high-profile titles on the 2025 movie schedule – gained considerable attention this year and not for solely positive reasons. The Marc Webb-directed live-action remake fizzled at the box office, with reports swirling about the supposed reasons for that. Some have attributed the film’s performance to controversies surrounding its co-leads, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. Now, in the aftermath of that situation, Gadot is weighing in on whether she’d reprise her role as the Evil Queen at any point.

What Did Gal Gadot Say About Possibly Returning As The Evil Queen?

As is the case in the classic animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the Evil Queen serves as the antagonist in the remake. Disney has utilized its most iconic villains in a myriad of ways in recent years, even giving a couple of them their own spinoff films (i.e. Maleficent and Cruella). Given that, when Gal Gadot caught up with Us Weekly at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Snow Ball Gala, she was asked if she’d return for a spinoff film centered around her character. Gadot was quite direct when sharing her response:

I would love to do that. Yes. Tell [Disney CEO] Bob [Iger]. Bob, I’ll do that.

Needless to say, it seems the Wonder Woman star is quite enthusiastic about reprising her villainous character, despite the less-than-positive buzz Snow White received this year. Said film would, of course, would more than likely have to be a prequel flick, considering the Queen meets her demise at the end of Webb’s film. Of course, writers could find some wild way to resurrect the devious ruler in some way. Still, the odds of such a movie happening feel slim, considering the brouhaha that surrounded the remake.

Why Was Snow White Wrapped Up In Controversies?

Social media vitriol descended upon Snow for a number of reasons, from Rachel Zegler’s comments on updating the titular character to the depiction of the seven dwarfs. Also at the center of the discussion were the views shared by both Zegler and Gal Gadot. Zegler caught flak in some circles after openly expressing support for Gaza amid the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Additionally, Zegler also received backlash for criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump on social media.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Snow White and other live-action remakes can be streamed on Disney+. Plans start at $11.99 a month for the streamer's ad-supported plan. Also, go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month. There's also the option to save 16% by pre-paying $189.99 for a year.

As for Gadot, she received backlash for her support of Israel (her native country), at a time at which many other Hollywood A-listers were showing support for Palestine. Gadot admitted this past August that she was "disappointed" by Snow White’s box office haul, which amounted to $205.7 million worldwide against a reported budget somewhere between $240 and $270 million. While Gadot initially seemed to suggest political reasons played into the film’s reception, she later clarified that "external pressures”alone didn’t sink the film.

Box office analysts also denied the claims that the Disney movie bombed for being “woke.” Regardless of the exact reasons for the film doing poorly, that underperformance doesn’t bode well for a potential follow-up let alone a spinoff involving Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen. If Bob Iger and co. do decide to try something down the road, though, it seems Gadot is just a phone call away.

Snow White is now available to stream using a Disney+ subscription alongside a host of other films. Also, keep an eye out for updates on upcoming Disney movies.