Gal Gadot Opens Up About Playing The Evil Queen In Snow White, Revealing One Specific Thing She Changed For Her Performance

With the upcoming live-action Disney remake of Snow White, audiences will get to see a new side of Gal Gadot. The actress is typically recognized for being one of the good guys on the big screen, be it as Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe or Gisele in the Fast & Furious movies, but she'll be getting to play the legendary baddie simply known as the Evil Queen opposite Rachel Zegler's titular protagonist. We'll get to see a new energy from the star, but that's not all she is changing for her performance, as she has confirmed that she will be using a new voice playing the character.

Recently interviewed by Vogue Hong Kong, Gadot has explained that she had a lot of fun with the new experience of playing an extremely arch character. She says that she tried a lot of "different" things for the turn, and the one that she directly points to is her accent. Said the Snow White star,

I think it was so much fun to play the Evil Queen. There was something so delicious with this part because it’s a fairy tale. It’s the first Disney villain. And because it’s a musical, I could stretch my performance and make it so much more dramatic and so much more animated, that it was just simply delightful. I enjoyed it, and I changed my voice and I did all these different things. And it was just super fun, and I can’t wait to watch it. I can’t wait to see how you know how it all turns out.

With a screenplay written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, Snow White is directed by The Amazing Spider-Man's Marc Webb, and while there have been many different big screen versions of the fairy tale, this one will specifically draw from the 1937 Disney classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (the first feature film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios). It's worth noting that actress Lucille La Verne doesn't have a voice remotely similar to Gal Gadot's natural accent playing the original version of the Evil Queen, so it will be interesting to see how the two performances ultimately compare.

In addition to Gadot and Rachel Zegler, the film will also star Andrew Burnap (WeCrashed, Under The Banner Of Heaven), Martin Klebba (Pirates Of The Caribbean), and Colin Michael Carmichael. The movie went through production last year – from March to July 2022 – but Snow White's release date isn't until March 22, 2024.

Disney surely has high hopes for the film, particularly as a follow-up to The Little Mermaid, which has continued to crush at the box office since its release over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for the latest updates about Snow White, including the eventual official first looks we'll get at Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler in full costume.