Gary Oldman Loved Playing Sirius, But He Has One Complaint About His Harry Potter Role I Totally Agree With

With the recent buzz surrounding HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series adaptation, many fans wonder who will be cast to take on the beloved characters from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. The original Harry Potter films , produced by Warner Bros., famously featured a stellar ensemble cast of elite British actors, including Richard Harris, Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, Alan Rickman, and Gary Oldman as the fan-favorite Sirius Black. The Dark Knight star recently shared his love for the role, but he has one complaint about his time in the series, which, I have to be honest: I totally agree.

Recently, while on the red carpet at the 76th Primetime Emmys , Gary was asked by IndieWire whether he’d consider reprising his role as Sirius Black for the new adaptation. Although the Darkest Hour actor admitted that “no one’s approached me,” he revealed that he still holds a deep affection for the character, even though he has one lingering regret:

I love, Sirius. He wasn’t in it enough. He turned up and then he went through the veil.

The London-born A-lister's comment refers to Sirius Black’s untimely death in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, a moment that shocked both fans and characters alike. Sirius, Harry’s godfather and one of the few remaining ties to his parents, had only just begun to reconnect with Harry before his life was cut short. Despite his crucial role in one of the best movies of the 2000s , being its emotional core, Sirius didn’t get the screen time some—including Oldman—felt he deserved.

For The Fifth Element alum, Sirius’s limited presence in the films was a bit of a disappointment, especially given the rich material in the books that could have been further explored. Of course, The Bram Stoker’s Dracula veteran star isn’t under any illusions or expecting a call, but he does have a kind of cool idea for a role he could play in the future. He continued:

I would bet my money that they will get a whole new cast of people… Maybe in a few years, I could do Dumbledore.

Okay, this will probably not happen, but I gotta admit–I’d love to see it.

Even though Potter’s godfather may not have gotten as much screen time as the Oppenheimer actor or fans would have liked, Gary’s performance left a lasting impression. His portrayal of the fiercely loyal and deeply complex Sirius Black became a standout in the film series, cementing him as a fan-favorite character. It's so wonderful to see how much the role still means to Oldman.

While Harry Potter remains a beloved chapter in Oldman’s career, he continues to thrive in new projects. At the Emmys, he was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Jackson Lamb in the British espionage series Slow Horses, available to anyone with an Apple TV+ subscription .

