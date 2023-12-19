'Everyone Would Say The Same Thing': George Clooney Admits He Punched Above His Weight When Amal Agreed To Marry Him

George Clooney was a bachelor for some time before he tied the knot with Amal Alamuddin in 2014. Since then, the fan-favorite actor and his wife, who share two children, have apparently been engaged in marital bliss. While the two don’t share extensive details about their union, they do occasionally get candid about the dynamics. The Michael Clayton actor, in particular, is known for being honest about his past status as a bachelor as well as the dynamics between him and his spouse. He most recently got honest about having punched above his weight when Amal agreed to marry him.

Amal Clooney is a barrister and human rights activist, who has worked in conjunction with entities like the United Nations and the UK government. By doing so, she amassed high-profile clients, including a former prime minister of the Ukraine and an ex-president of the Maldives. During the course of her career, she’s also received numerous awards and honors for her work, which has helped to improve civil liberties for individuals and entities. I say all of that to convey that she’s an impressive person – and her husband is fully aware of that. When asked if he believed he’d married up when they exchanged vows, George didn’t sugarcoat his answer:

Yes, and I still do [think that], of course. Everyone would say the same thing. [Laughs]

The Oscar winner certainly didn’t lie when he shared those thoughts when he shared those thoughts with Page Six . Honestly, he’s no slouch himself, as he’s one of the most skilled and beloved actors of his generation. He’s also an accomplished director and has been lauded for his contributions to humanitarian causes. Still, it’s hard to match up with someone as polished as Amal. I suppose, to be fair, how many of us could actually say that they wouldn’t be punching above their weight by marrying someone like her?

From the outside looking in, both of the Clooneys seem somewhat intimidating though, during interviews, they come off as quite relatable. George’s humorous anecdotes help to do that. For instance, he has recalled how his proposal to Amal was a “disaster” due to a little bit of miscommunication involving the ring. That interesting night didn’t derail their relationship, though and, in the years since, Amal has discussed just how “wonderful” it is being married to George , who she calls “incredibly inspirational and supportive.”

She’s also supportive of the work that her actor husband continues to do in Hollywood. George Clooney did joke, though, that Amal had a funny and honest response when she found out that he and Julia Roberts had to do 80 takes for their kissing scene in Ticket to Paradise. She apparently said, “What the Hell?” But don’t be fooled, because there’s no friction there. In fact, Amal actually hung out with George and Julia Roberts (who’s a longtime friend of the former Batman actor) while they were on set.

George and Amal Clooney seem to be a fun couple, and it’s great that they’re still going strong. 2024 will be a big year for them, as they’ll celebrate a decade of marriage. I’d think that they’ll do it up big for the massive anniversary, which could serve as yet another reminder to George that he found someone that’s in a league above him.