Julia Roberts And George And Amal Clooney All Hung Out During Ticket To Paradise Filming, And It Sounds Delightful
Julia Roberts and George and Amal Clooney had fun hanging out while filming Ticket to Paradise.
The press run for Ticket to Paradise has been filled with countless looks into Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s decades-long friendship. They’ve covered everything from joking about Roberts’ iconic laugh to Clooney’s nickname in his co-star’s phone contacts. Their fun downtime started on the island set after shooting wrapped for the day and the two would hang out together. The Hollywood A-listers weren’t the only ones partaking in the excitement as Clooney’s wife Amal got in on the fun times. The Ticket to Paradise co-stars opened up about the group hanging out during the filming.
George Clooney turned a long movie shoot into a family getaway for his wife and children. While his clan was on the shoot, the two-time Oscar winner didn’t leave out his frequent co-star from the festivities. The Ocean's Eleven star explained to Extra how his family took advantage of being in Queensland, Australia.
Of course, George Clooney had to get in a cheeky jab at Roberts’ expense. But that’s all part of the movie stars’ well-earned witty rapport. Compared to other film shoots, the actor felt a beautiful island would be the perfect time for a Clooney family vacation. Who could agree with that? Plus, you have Julia Roberts in the mix; it sounds like a blast.
Roberts didn’t let her co-star's joke just fall flat. She joined in by mentioning there were times when she was already on the golf cart prepared for a fun evening after a long shooting day.
George Clooney couldn’t let go of Roberts’ remark as he joked his kids were tired of seeing the Oscar winner regularly. After his sarcastic response, The Tender Bar director recalled the daily fun he, his wife, and Roberts had while shooting the rom-com.
Hanging out with the Clooneys and Roberts sounds like so much fun. It must’ve been a sight to see the two Oscar winners enjoying morning coffee at a local coffee shop with his human rights lawyer wife as well. Going on a coffee run showed there were no hard feelings between Julia Roberts and Amal Clooney following her response to her husband and Roberts kissing 80 times in one scene. Of course, Roberts and George Clooney are only close friends to the point where the Best Actress winner struggled to shout at her co-star during another scene.
While George Clooney and Julia Roberts have provided fun interviews, Ticket to Paradise has been met with mixed reviews despite setting a box office milestone for both actors. The rom-com is currently available in movie theaters. After watching the movie stars’ latest pairing, look over our 2022 movie schedule to see what new movies are about to hit the cinema.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.