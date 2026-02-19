I Knew Nick Jonas And Glen Powell Were Pals, But I Didn't See The Singer Giving Movie Advice To The Actor Coming

There are some great Hollywood friendships out there, but my new favorite is the somewhat unlikely pairing of Nick Jonas and Glen Powell. The duo has been friends for quite some time, and they’re close enough that they’re able to give each other advice, as the singer has apparently been doing for the actor. What's surprising about all this, though, is the fact that the musician of this duo was the one giving acting advice.

Glen Powell and Nick Jonas are both incredibly successful in their chosen careers, so one wouldn’t necessarily expect there to be a lot of advice for either one to give the other. However, speaking with ET, Powell reveals that he’s gone to his friend for help on an upcoming role, as Jonas has a unique perspective on it that few others would have. The Top Gun: Maverick actor explained…

I love Nick. He’s been really helpful on, I’m prepping for the Judd Apatow movie. I’m becoming a rock star, and there’s no better friend to have in that scenario than Nick Jonas, that’s for sure.

Glen Powell knows how to be a movie star, but if you need to be a rock star, I suppose it helps to be good friends with one. Nick Jonas isn’t only a rock star, but he’s a guy who has been one for most of his life, having grown up as a “Disney kid” making music with his brothers. Jonas probably has a very unique view of being a rock star that few other rock stars have.

It's also worth noting that while Jonas is better known as a musician, he is an actor too. So, really, he was the perfect person to give Powell advice.

The friendship between Glen Powell and Nick Jonas reached a new, and hilarious, level recently when we learned that the two stars are so close that they share clothes, even when they don’t do it on purpose. Jonas recently posted an Instagram video that revealed that a pair of pants he had been given to wear for a public performance had previously been worn by Powell, as proven by the fact that his airline boarding pass was still in the pocket.

And from there, the Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants was born. Powell’s reaction to discovering the connection was probably the same thing the rest of us were thinking, as he couldn’t believe that loaned clothes like that don’t get washed between uses.

Not a lot is known about the Judd Apatow movie that Powell is referring to. It doesn’t have a confirmed title, and the plot synopsis actually references a country music singer who suffers some sort of career downfall. It’s unclear if the music has shifted from country to rock or if the artist Powell is playing is one of those who straddles the line between the two genres. The pair is also working on a comedy with a very NSFW title.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ET suggested that The Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants needed to be a movie starring Glen Powell and Nick Jonas, and the actor about to play a rock star wasn't against the idea. Jonas and Powell were confirmed for a buddy comedy together a few years back, but it has yet to materialize.

However, this whole saga about their friendship is certainly a reminder that I need to see these two on screen together.