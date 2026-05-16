Hilary Duff Gets Candid About Not Feeling Model-Worthy And The Urge To Get In ‘Rip-Roaring Shape’ For Sports Illustrated
She got real about why it was both an "honor" and a "challenge."
Every year, Sports Illustrated brings together a stunning group of women for its swim issue. From Padma Lakshmi rocking a bikini decades after she anticipated to Megan Fox and Martha Stewart being part of 2023’s shoot, to Jordan Chiles putting on swimwear for 2025’s issue, there’s always a diverse group recruited each year, and often, they get candid about what it’s like to be part of this iconic pop culture moment. This year, Hilary Duff was one of the cover models, and she got real about not feeling model-worthy and the urge to get in “rip-roaring shape.”
Looking at Duff’s SI cover, it’s clear that she’s in excellent shape, and she looks drop-dead gorgeous. However, going into the experience, the actress got candid about why she didn’t feel the urge to say yes immediately. Recalling what she was thinking when the call from Sports Illustrated came in, Duff told Kylie Kelce on Not Gonna Lie:
Kylie Kelce cut in to say that “these photos suggest otherwise,” as images from Duff’s shoot popped up on screen. And I’d have to agree with the podcast host, the Lizzie McGuire star looks like a model (and I'd argue she always has).
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While Duff’s first instincts involved a bit of fear, overall, she was very excited to take this on. It also helped that she adored the team she’d be working with on this shoot, as she explained:
She went on to recall that the photoshoot happened in Turks and Caicos, and she flew in for it “the night of the Super Bowl.” She then immediately left to go do a concert in Vegas, so, as she put it, it was a “whirlwind.” However, she loved it, saying:
Overall, Duff made it clear that she’s proud of her body and where she is in life. She’s a proud mom of four kids – Luca, 14, Banks, 7, Mae, 5, and Townes, 1 – she’s just reignited her music career, she’s in fantastic shape, and all around she seems to be thriving. Adding to all that goodness, she was honored to be asked to do the Sports Illustrated swim issue. Further explaining that point, she said:
Over the years, women, like Salma Hayek, have been open about doing the shoot and the nerves that come with it. It makes sense, too. It takes a lot of confidence to do something like this, and the people on these covers always look absolutely stunning. So, I get the nerves.
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However, in the end, Hilary Duff rocked the cover, and I really appreciate how real she kept it as she recalled what it was like to go through this whirlwind experience.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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