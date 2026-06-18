Glen Powell's Relationship With Landman's Michelle Randolph Is Reportedly Getting 'More Serious.' One Reason She's A Good Fit?

Back in November 2025, Texas native and current mega-star Glen Powell garnered dating rumors after he was seen in public with Landman star Michelle Randolph. They reportedly spent New Year’s together on a group vacation, and the vibes have apparently only become more and more romantic since then. To the point where we can now officially-ish think of the pair as an exclusive couple.

At least, that’s the word around the rumor mill, with inside sources sharing details about how close the two actors have gotten, even if they aren’t always in the same city.

How Serious Are Michelle Randolph And Glen Powell?

When they aren't filming for upcoming movie releases or for series set to hit the 2026 TV schedule, it sounds like Randolph and Powell make a point to get together. And according to one US Weekly source, they've only got eyes for each other.

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Glen and Michelle are exclusive, and things have definitely gotten more serious between them. They started out keeping it pretty casual, but over time, they realized they didn’t want to date anyone else and that their feelings for each other were growing.

Neither Powell, 37, nor Randolph, 29, were married previously, and while it's obviously too early to start projecting wedding bells onto this relationship, the level of smitten-ing here does seem to be pretty lofty.

Why Michelle Randolph Is A Good Fit For Him

While many celebrity couples seem intent on putting every second of their shared lives together on social media, Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph reportedly aren't aligned with that frame of thinking. Instead, they're allegedly more focused on building the relationship up in private without the public eye peering in, which both seem to agree is the best move.

What's more, they are also both reportedly on the same page when it comes to dealing with busy schedules. As the source put it:

They both understand the demands of the entertainment industry, which has brought them closer together. They have a lot in common and there’s a mutual understanding when it comes to their careers, schedules and the pressures that come with the business. It makes things easy between them. Michelle understands Glen’s current filming schedule and doesn’t put pressure on him when he is gone.

For instance, Powell has been in Georgia filming the upcoming comedy The Comeback King, which he co-wrote with director Judd Apatow. Meanwhile, Randolph is filming the Amazon MGM holiday movie Clashing Through the Snow with Paris Hilton and Julia Fox. So they obviously aren't able to spend every waking moment together. Speaking of...

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Confirmed: They Definitely Love To ‘Bop Around' New York

Despite both actors being busy with their day jobs, they've made the moves to make sure they're still able to meet up during any available off-time. Case in point, the couple was spotted in New York City a couple of times this past week, sharing meals and getting quite chummy in public, as seen in pics on Instagram. (In this case, chummy means making out, even if that act wasn't in the pic drop in the above link.)

According to US' source, the Big Apple is one area where the couple makes a point to spend time together, with Texas being their other destination.

When they are not working, Michelle has been spending a lot of time with Glen in both Texas and New York City. They both love NYC and have spent a good chunk of the last few weeks there together. They love to go on walks and get coffee together and just bop around town. Both are very down-to-earth and casual and love exploring the city together.

Much easier to bop around town in NYC than in Texas, where one might sweat through their clothes before even exiting a vehicle. I'm guessing they like to spend time in air-conditioned spots when they're in more Southern regions. Whatever the case, though, here's hoping they can keep that happiness going for the long run. Maybe even to the point where they appear in a movie together?

Michelle Randolph can be seen in the first two seasons of Landman, currently streaming via Paramount+ subscription, while Powell’s small-screen work in Chad Powers is available to stream in full via Hulu subscription.