Glen Powell's Relationship With Landman's Michelle Randolph Is Reportedly Getting 'More Serious.' One Reason She's A Good Fit?
The "It" couple that 2026 needed and deserved.
Back in November 2025, Texas native and current mega-star Glen Powell garnered dating rumors after he was seen in public with Landman star Michelle Randolph. They reportedly spent New Year’s together on a group vacation, and the vibes have apparently only become more and more romantic since then. To the point where we can now officially-ish think of the pair as an exclusive couple.
At least, that’s the word around the rumor mill, with inside sources sharing details about how close the two actors have gotten, even if they aren’t always in the same city.
How Serious Are Michelle Randolph And Glen Powell?
When they aren't filming for upcoming movie releases or for series set to hit the 2026 TV schedule, it sounds like Randolph and Powell make a point to get together. And according to one US Weekly source, they've only got eyes for each other.
Neither Powell, 37, nor Randolph, 29, were married previously, and while it's obviously too early to start projecting wedding bells onto this relationship, the level of smitten-ing here does seem to be pretty lofty.
Why Michelle Randolph Is A Good Fit For Him
While many celebrity couples seem intent on putting every second of their shared lives together on social media, Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph reportedly aren't aligned with that frame of thinking. Instead, they're allegedly more focused on building the relationship up in private without the public eye peering in, which both seem to agree is the best move.
What's more, they are also both reportedly on the same page when it comes to dealing with busy schedules. As the source put it:
For instance, Powell has been in Georgia filming the upcoming comedy The Comeback King, which he co-wrote with director Judd Apatow. Meanwhile, Randolph is filming the Amazon MGM holiday movie Clashing Through the Snow with Paris Hilton and Julia Fox. So they obviously aren't able to spend every waking moment together. Speaking of...
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Confirmed: They Definitely Love To ‘Bop Around' New York
Despite both actors being busy with their day jobs, they've made the moves to make sure they're still able to meet up during any available off-time. Case in point, the couple was spotted in New York City a couple of times this past week, sharing meals and getting quite chummy in public, as seen in pics on Instagram. (In this case, chummy means making out, even if that act wasn't in the pic drop in the above link.)
According to US' source, the Big Apple is one area where the couple makes a point to spend time together, with Texas being their other destination.
Much easier to bop around town in NYC than in Texas, where one might sweat through their clothes before even exiting a vehicle. I'm guessing they like to spend time in air-conditioned spots when they're in more Southern regions. Whatever the case, though, here's hoping they can keep that happiness going for the long run. Maybe even to the point where they appear in a movie together?
Michelle Randolph can be seen in the first two seasons of Landman, currently streaming via Paramount+ subscription, while Powell’s small-screen work in Chad Powers is available to stream in full via Hulu subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.