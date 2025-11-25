Glen Powell Was Spotted (In Texas) With A Landman Star, And Cue The Dating Rumors

While Glen Powell ascends within Hollywood by landing high-profile projects, his personal life also remains a topic of conversation. There’s been considerable interest surrounding the 37-year-old actor’s love life, and he remains quite private on that front. However, Powell has been linked to several notable women over the past few years, and that’s not including his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Paris. Now, Powell’s been spotted alongside a Landman star in his native state of Texas, a development that might spark more chatter.

Glen Powell Is Seen Alongside A Landman Star At A Bar

A social media user captured video of Powell at a bar and, at the time, he was dancing with a blonde-haired woman. When the user zoomed in on the woman, she was revealed to be none other than Michelle Randolph, whose identity was confirmed when the video poster replied to a commenter. The 28-year-old actress is arguably best known for her roles as Elizabeth Strafford on 1923 and Ainsley Norris on Landman. Said video was shared to TikTok and was tagged with the caption “Benefits of going to university in Austin, TX.”

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The fan who uploaded the 17-second clip also said both Powell and Randolph “were both super sweet” when they crossed paths last weekend. Of course, the notion of someone running into either of the actors in the Lone Star State isn’t unfathomable. Powell actually lives in Austin, while Randolph also films Landman in Texas.

As of this writing, neither Glen Powell nor Michelle Randolph have confirmed nor denied that they’re an item. That ultimately leaves room for fans and industry insiders alike to speculate on the nature of their relationship. Overall, this just marks yet another chapter in the Powell romance rumor saga.

Which Other Stars Has Glen Powell Been Linked To?

In 2020, Powell began dating model Gigi Paris, and they broke up in 2023 amid the promotional campaign for his and Sydney Sweeney’s rom-com, Anyone but You. For some time, Paris remained mum in regard to what led to the split. This past June, though, Paris revealed that the breakup was, at least in part, sparked by the film’s press tour, during which Powell and Sweeney – who was engaged to Jonathan Davino at the time – played into rumors about them dating.

More on Glen Powell (Image credit: NBCU) Glen Powell Actually Got Invited To Host SNL Over A Dinner With Lorne Michaels And ... Mick Jagger?

The Powell/Sweeney romance rumors persisted even over a year after their movie hit theaters. Given their close friendship, the two stars had been spotted hanging out on multiple occasions. Powell’s mother, however, definitely stated this past April that there was nothing going on between Glen and Sweeney.

Back in February, the Running Man star was also linked to another high-profile actress — Lily James. At that time, James and Powell both attended the Charles Finch and Chanel BAFTA Party and reportedly ended up leaving together. Speculation regarding a Powell/James pairing didn’t last all that long.

Although speculation still occasionally swirls around Glen Powell’s romantic entanglements, not much has been said about his dating life (as a whole) since the Sydney Sweeney situation. An insider claimed that was due to Powell’s desire not to have another public relationship, considering that even his platonic bond with Sweeney garnered him attention. Time will tell if Michelle Randolph is simply a friend to Powell like Sweeney or another romantic partner like Gigi Paris.