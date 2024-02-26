‘Send Us All The Scripts You Got’: Glen Powell Gets Real About Planning His Next Movie With Sydney Sweeney Following Anyone But You

It seems that romantic comedies might be making a comeback, thanks to the surprise box office success of Anyone But You . Like the best rom-coms , which starred onscreen teams like Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks or Julia Roberts and Richard Gere or Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, a new pair for the social media age could be Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. The Top Gun: Maverick star has revealed that he and his co-star are actively searching for their next project after the final January 2024 box office weekend saw the 2023 R-rated flick remaining in the top ten, with a Valentine's Edition landing back in theaters .

During the SAG award ceremony this past Saturday, Powell spoke to Variety 's "On the Carpet" presented by DIRECTV, where he disclosed that he and his co-star are currently reviewing scripts as they actively seek their next project together. As he tells it:

When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We’re definitely trying to find the next thing. Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we’re here for it. It’s been really wonderful to read a lot. Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time. She’s the fastest reader I think I’ve ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we’re reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to.

Despite being available on streaming, Anyone But You continues to have box office momentum, bringing in a staggering $200 million . It's unsurprising that the two lead actors are now actively seeking their next collaboration, given the impressive return on a reported budget of $25 million. If not a sequel, a follow-up is a no-brainer.

Fans eagerly waiting to see the onscreen couple's next project may have to be patient for a while longer. But they won't have to wait much longer to see the Hidden Figures actor back on the big screen because his upcoming film, the action-packed sequel to one of the most iconic 90s movies , Twisters, is set to release this summer. While working with Joseph Kosinski on Top Gun: Maverick, the Expendables alum learned about the project. Together with screenwriter Mark L. Smith, Powell worked on developing the script. However, the film eventually ended up in the capable hands of Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar-nominated director of Minari. Based on the wild Super Bowl trailer , we are in for some weather action epicness, and I cannot wait!

The Anyone But You pair recently reunited at the People's Choice Awards . Glen and Sydney introduced a surprise performance by Natasha Bedingfield, whose track "Unwritten" was featured in their movie. While the two have adamantly denied any sparks flying off-screen , the internet gossip mill refuses to let go of the tantalizing prospect of a showmance brewing between them. And with talks swirling around the possibility of a sequel, you can bet your popcorn that chatter about these two will ramp up to a whole new level.