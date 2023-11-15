Sydney Sweeney Had An A+ Comment On Glen Powell’s Shirtless Magazine Romp Just After The Anyone But You Actor Was Asked About His Alleged Romance With His Co-Star

For as long as there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. The public is obsessed with seeing A-listers paired, sometimes resulting in some wild rumors circulating. Case in point: actors Syndey Sweeney and Glen Powell, who were the subject of speculation after filming a rom-com together. Sweeney had an A+ comment on Powell’s shirtless magazine romp just after the Anyone But You actor was asked about his alleged romance with the Euphoria star. Is your head spinning yet?

There have been rumors about Powell and Sweeney for months now, which were exacerbated once the trailer for Anyone But You was released and revealed some of their steamy scenes together. Powell recently showed off his ripped body and glutes in a spread for Men’s Health, breaking the internet in the process. The Top Gun: Maverick star posted on Instagram with images from the shoot, and Sweeney offered a great comment. It reads:

Just heating up everybody’s winter, huh?

I mean, she’s not wrong. These images were definitely racy, with Powell showing off his jacked body and getting more undressed as they went on. The internet popped off as a result, especially since the actor had already broken hearts in Top Gun ’s shirtless football scene .

Sweeney’s comments will likely only add fuel to the fire of rumors she and her Anyone But You co-star built a romantic connection while filming the upcoming rom-com. While both Powell and Sweeney have repeatedly denied this , that hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling. He addressed this during his Men’s Health cover shoot interview, saying:

When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair. But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now.

Talk about a good attitude. While no one wants rumors about their personal life circulating online, that’s just part of the business for famous actors like Glen Powell. They say any publicity is good publicity, so all this chatter might help make Anyone But You a success at the box office. Only time will tell, but I can’t imagine the constant discourse is harmful in this regard.

The chatter surrounding these two stars heated up once Glen Powell and his ex Gigi Paris broke up , and she reportedly ended up unfollowing the Euphoria actress. And when Sweeney was photographed without her engagement ring , it looks like perhaps the rumors were true. Alas, they both continue to deny anything romantic happening between them. We’ll just have to see how loud the chatter about them gets once their romantic comedy finally hits theaters this December.