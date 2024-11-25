Glen Powell Responded To His Celebrity Look-Alike Contest, And Just Raised The Stakes In A Major Way

This fall has been the season of look-alike contests. It started just before Halloween with a Timothée Chalamet competition in NYC and, since then, a number of others have been held in Ireland, England, and Stateside. The most recent gathering was for Twisters alum and Texas native Glen Powell. Powell, who's had a few big titles on 2024 movie schedule , responded to the event with an extra special gift that has seemingly raised the stakes for this look-alike contest and possibly future ones, too.

Although these gatherings aren’t anything new, it’s been fun to see the popularity of the look-alike competition take off presently. Glen Powell’s took place yesterday, November 24th, and the Anyone but You star’s mother was in attendance. The matriarch's approval was actually a part of the initial prize package.

According to Fox 7 Austin the winner received $5, a cowboy hat, free queso from a local chain for a year, and a thumb’s up from mama Powell. Sometime later, the actual actor shared a video. The Hit Man star sweetened the pot by offering a cameo in one of his upcoming films to the winner’s parents or another loved one of theirs. In the A-lister's exact words:

I know there is some cash and a hat at stake here, but I just wanted to say that the winner of today's contest gets a personal prize from me. Now, you may know that my parents make a cameo in every movie I make, but today, the winner of the Glen Powell lookalike contest wins their parents or any family member of their choice a cameo in my next movie.

His declaration certainly changes the game for the future of other celebrity look-alike events! Even if it doesn’t set a true precedent, it’s a cool way to show some love to his home state, and it makes me like him even more. If you think of all the great roles Glen Powell has already played , it's possible that the winner's relative(s) could appear in a major production. It’s probably a little too late to jump into the Running Man remake , but who knows? It could still be a possibility!

What's also exciting about this prospect is that Glen Powell has a lot on his plate! He’s set to appear on 2025 TV schedule entry Chad Powers, which is a football comedy, as well as the previously mentioned The Running Man, which opens amid the 2025 movie schedule . However, for those holding onto the rumor of him taking over Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible job, know that Powell humorously denied it .

Whatever the cameo may lie ahead for the participants, I’m sure it’ll be a fun time and really special to have it come courtesy of the Top Gun: Maverick alum. As for the look-alike contests, I'm curious to see if other stars are prepared to up to the stakes like the Texas-born actor did here.

If you’d like to watch Glen Powell (and look for his parents) in Twisters, you can do so with a Peacock subscription .