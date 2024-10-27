Timothée Chalamet Totally Crashed A Timothée Chalamet Look-Alike Contest, And The Video Is Great

Timothée Chalamet is one of the most sought-after actors in all of Hollywood and by extension, one of the most famous people on the planet. The 28-year-old actor has firmly cemented himself within the pop culture zeitgeist in a way that few stars have. If you need further evidence of that, then look no further than the Chalamet look-alike contest that was just held. The event itself sounded wild enough, but what made it even crazier was that the Oscar nominee himself totally crashed the proceedings – and there's a great video of the moment.

On Sunday, the look-alike contest was held in Washington Square Park, which is located in Manhattan, New York. According to NBC4 in NY, hundreds of people assembled in the area, which was filled with young people who resembled the Call Me by Your Name star. The event, which reportedly included a $50 cash prize, was not official or formally affiliated with the A-lister in any way. However, that didn’t stop him from showing up and, as you can see in the X post below, doppelgangers and onlookers were happy to see the star:

the moment his look alike realized the actual timothee showed up is one for the books pic.twitter.com/fma1nRbavbOctober 27, 2024

Fandom can be intense at times, with some admirers becoming a bit overzealous when in the presence of celebrities. However, it’s hard not to smile when you see that clip of the Wonka star chopping it up with his fans and taking pictures. The New York native truly seems to be a man of the people, and the energy that emanates from the video is downright infectious. Kudos to the star for joining in on the fun in such a great way.

This fresh viral moment certainly isn’t the first time Timothée Chalamet has made waves across the Internet. Just last summer, social media users were swooning over Chalamet and Barry Keoghan as part of the “sexy rat boyfriend” trend. As part of that movement, fans thirsted for slim men considered to be desirable. It may sound unconventional, but it was quite popular, to say the least.

Aside from a few key moments that made the rounds on the Internet, the Bones and All star has had a busy year. Earlier this year, Timothée Chalamet headlined one of the biggest 2024 movie releases -- Dune: Part Two, which received rave reviews from critics. The young actor also shot James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown , with the trailer showing Chalamet doing a perfect impression of the singer. If that weren’t enough, Chalamet is teaming up with A24 for the sports biopic Marty Supreme, which centers on professional ping-pong veteran Marty Reisman.

I’d be lying if I said that I imagined that a look-alike contest would be held in the Don’t Look Up alum’s honor. However, I suppose I shouldn’t have been so surprised, considering his cultural reach. Ultimately, it was a fan adorned in a Willy Wonka-esque outfit that apparently won. Whether or not this becomes an annual tradition remains to be seen, as the police were called in to keep the event from getting out of hand. Nevertheless, the star’s surprise appearance at the contest represents just another reason to like him.

Timothée Chalamet devotees will be able to see the actor – and not a look-alike – on the big screen again when he stars in A Complete Unknown. The film is set to open on Christmas Day, December 25 and, in the meantime, you can check out some of Chalamet's best movies .