Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Trailer Shows The Titans Teaming Up To Stop A Massive Threat To The MonsterVerse, But I Can’t Stop Thinking About ‘Mini Kong’

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse has been expanding in some intriguing and earth-shattering ways. While the franchise had been exclusive to the movie-sphere since its conception, it’s also spilled into TV, most recently with Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The action is about to move back to the big screen, though, thanks to the cinematic universe’s latest film installment – Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. A brief teaser was released earlier this year and, now, the first official trailer has arrived. The footage shows the two titans teaming up to stop a massive threat to the fictional universe. However, as exciting as that is, I can’t stop thinking about the newly introduced “Mini Kong.”

As you can see in the trailer above, Kong still rules high and mighty over Hollow Earth and its inhabitants. Yet it would appear that the balance of power is about to shift, as a new creature steps forward to stake its claim. While we only get glimpses of the beast, it seems apparent that it’s not going to go down without a fight. As mentioned in the trailer, Kong isn’t going to be able to stop it alone, and that’s where our favorite reptile kaiju comes in. The actual fight is only teased here, but that shot of the two titans charging into action should be enough to get folks pumped.

The footage is visually stunning, and the eponymous characters look great. Amid the joy of seeing them again though, I can’t help but pause and spotlight “mini Kong,” as the new character is referred to in the clip package. The orange primate appears to be one of the newest inhabitants of Hollow Earth that audiences will meet this time around. On the surface, the creature seems to be quite adorable and will surely delight younger audiences. Though I personally hope the character does end up playing a key part in the narrative.

What we know about The New Empire is that it picks sometime after the destructive events of 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. The movie took a big step forward when it began filming in August 2022, and the anticipation has arguably grown since then. Godzilla x Kong’s cast includes franchise veterans like Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle, who reprise their roles as Ilene Andrews, Bernie Hayes and Jia, respectively. Also joining the fray are newcomers Dan Stevens, Rachel House, Fala Chen and Alex Ferns. Additionally, behind the scenes, Adam Wingard is back in the director's chair for this one.

Hardcore fans who are planning to see the movie may want to do a bit of supplemental reading before heading to the theater to see it. Legendary Comics teamed up with Rocketship Entertainment for a Kickstarter campaign in promotion of Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted. The graphic novel is a prequel to the upcoming 2024 movie schedule entry and features a cool Hollow Earth story. It centers on a sadistic Skull Island trophy hunter looking to bag some serious game in the subterranean ecosystem. The book will hit shelves on March 12, 2024.

The new creatures teased here seem like they have a shot at making a real impression and, on the whole, Adam Wingard's latest endeavor looks like a cinematic sight to behold. I’m eager to learn more about this new threat that the two lead monsters are going to take on. And of course, I’m interested in seeing more of Mini Kong as well as the copious amounts of merchandise that’ll be created in the character’s honor.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to open in theaters on April 12, 2024. While you wait for it, stream Godzilla vs. Kong using a Max subscription, and the other MonsterVerse movies, which we've ranked, are available to rent or buy in other places.