Exes Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin Are Friendly Now, But It Sounds Like She May Be A Little Enthusiastic About His Wedding To Dakota Johnson

For as long as there have been famous people, celebrity couples have captured the attention of the public. There's something fans love about seeing A-listers together, although that scrutiny can be a double-edged sword if/when couples split. Gwyneth Paltrow knows this all too well, as her split from Chris Martin led to the term conscious uncoupling being popularized. The former couple is friendly now, but but it sounds like she may be overly enthusiastic about his wedding to Dakota Johnson.

Chatter started last month about Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's reported engagement, with Paltrow allegedly thrilled about the forthcoming nuptials. But a new report by Life and Style indicates that her excitement might be bothering the pair. An anonymous source was quoted about the inner workings of this relationship, saying:

Gwyneth seems more excited about Dakota and Chris’ wedding than they are. So much so, they’re calling her their very own bridezilla.

While divorces can be ugly, that clearly wasn't the case with Martin and Paltrow. The Iron Man actress has said she's proud of bringing conscious uncoupling to the mainstream and helping other former couples. And her helping to plan her ex's wedding to Dakota Johnson is no doubt an example of the power of that type of split.

Johnson and Martin have been together for years now, while Paltrow is married to Brad Falchuk. Her alleged excitement about her ex's wedding is definitely sweet, but the same report by L&S indicates that it might be grading on the couple's nerves. The same anonymous insider was quoted, saying:

It’s difficult because Dakota really likes Gwyneth. But her obsession with them getting married is too much. She’s coming up with all kinds of ideas for the ceremony: color themes, locations, even the guest list!

Honestly, this seems like a dream. Weddings are stressful occasions to plan, and Paltrow obviously had a ton of admin experience thanks to her work on Goop. But if this report is to be believed, her enthusiasm might be a bit annoying to Dakota Johnson.

Given how often Johnson goes viral, smart money says this story is going to make its way around the internet. Both she and Paltrow have a unique point of view, one that fans seem to really cling to. And as such, it's fun to imagine the inner workings of their relationship, especially related to Dakota Johnson's forthcoming wedding to Chris Martin.

Hopefully we get more information about Johnson and Martin's wedding sooner rather than later. Fans would no doubt love to hear the 50 Shades actress' opinion on weddings and marriage, especially after breaking the internet so many times during Madame Web's press tour. There's just something about Johnson's POV that te public adores. While we wait, check the 2024 movie release dates.